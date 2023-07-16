El Barrio's Artspace PS109 To Present Reading Of NEW YEAR'S DAY (SAE HAE) By Youlim Nam

New Year's Day (Sae Hae), a full-length play by Youlim Nam will be born onto the stage on July 31st, 2023.

El Barrio's Artspace PS 109 is presenting a staged reading of New Year's Day (Sae Hae) written by Youlim Nam, featuring Joonie Jang, Brian Yeun, Inmi Song Thomas, Jun Kim, Wonhee Kim, Flynn Byun, Sophy Drouin, Jazz Cardenas, Kashya Hardy, Pamela Rivera and Youlim Nam as an Artist in Residency Summer of 2023 at El Barrio's Artspace PS109.

The reading will be held on Monday, July 31st at 7:30 pm, in the black box theater at El Barrio's Artspace PS109. (215 E 99th St, New York, NY 10029) A post-show discussion of the topics of the play will follow with a moderator.

Hannah, a Korean-American high school girl, must decide between attending NYU Stern School of Business or moving across the world to Seoul to become a K-pop star. As she attempts to resolve these two conflicting paths, something deep inside her cracks open: she begins excavating her complex relationship with her family as a second-generation Korean-American who has never been to Korea.

Tickets are free, but seating is limited. To reserve a seat, visit: Click Here.