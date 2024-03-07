Egg Hunt and Earth Day Celebrations to Return to Governors Island

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Trust for Governors Island and the Friends of Governors Island will present the return of two iconic spring events to Governors Island: the annual Egg Hunt and Earth Day celebrations. The Egg Hunt will feature 50,000 eggs hidden around Governors Island and take place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, from 10am to 3pm. The Earth Day Celebration, highlighting the importance of native plants with stewardship activities, arts, and education, will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 10am to 3pm. Full details on both events can be found at www.govisland.org/things-to-do.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating spring on Governors Island with the return of these two fan-favorite events,” said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. “Egg Hunt and Earth Day both provide visitors with incredible opportunities to explore our 120 acres of open space and come together to celebrate the return of warm weather. Whether you’re coming out to hunt for eggs or help us create native plant habitats, we can’t wait to see you on the Island this spring.”

“The Friends of Governors Island is excited to welcome visitors to the Island this season for two spectacular spring programs: our 2nd annual Egg Hunt on March 30 and our Earth Day celebration on April 20,” said Patti Davis, Executive Director of the Friends of Governors Island. “These free, family-friendly public events highlight all that is special and unique about Governors Island with fun-filled activities, tours, and opportunities to give back.”

Governors Island Egg Hunt

Back for a second year, this popular springtime event will see 50,000 candy-filled eggs spread across several areas of Governors Island, along with an Island-wide scavenger hunt that everyone can take a crack at and an additional hunt for children ages 5 and under. The celebration will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, from 11am to 3pm in Colonels Row and will also include performances from Bubbledad and WonderSpark Puppets, spring-themed arts and crafts with Red Hook Art Project, “Meet the Chickens” with Earth Matter NY, and more to be announced. Food will be available for purchase onsite from Governors Island vendors Makina Café and Little Eva’s, alongside food trucks including NAO’s Caribbean Flavors, Yankee Doodles, Paradise Taquilla, Deploy Coffee and more to be announced. Visitors will also be able to meet and take pictures with a Spring Bunny.

The egg hunt is first come, first served as supplies last, and will take place continuously throughout the day. No pre-registration is required, and the event is rain or shine. The Governors Island Egg Hunt is co-presented by the Trust for Governors Island and the Friends of Governors Island, with generous support from Tony’s Chocolonely. Additional support provided by New York Cares.

Earth Day Celebration

Governors Island’s third annual Earth Day celebration will celebrate the power of native plants through free educational activities and workshops for all ages, guided tours through the Island’s open space, a participatory mural inspired by the relationship between milkweed and Monarch butterflies, and volunteer stewardship projects. The festivities will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 10am to 3pm, and will also include cyanotype printing activities, seed ball workshops, free bike lessons with Bike New York, and more.

Earth Day on Governors Island is co-presented by the Trust for Governors Island and the Friends of Governors Island, with programming support from Student Conservation Association, Circular Economy Manufacturing, Wind Support, Bike New York, Earth Matter NY, the National Park Service, and Bee Conservancy. Earth Day is sponsored by AECOM, Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc., and Lazard. Generous support for Governors Island’s green spaces is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies and Blackstone Charitable Fund.

Governors Island is open to the public daily from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Trust for Governors Island-operated ferries run daily between the Battery Maritime Building at 10 South Street in Lower Manhattan and Soissons Landing on the Island. For schedules and ticketing information, visit www.govisland.org. Round-trip ferry tickets cost $4 for adults. Governors Island ferries are always free for children 12 and under, older adults ages 65 and up, residents of NYCHA, IDNYC holders, current and former military service members, and Governors Island members. Ferries before noon on Saturdays and Sundays are free for all. There is no surcharge for bicycles or strollers at any time.

NYC Ferry is temporarily bypassing Governors Island for several weeks due to planned maintenance. NYC Ferry riders traveling to Governors Island from Brooklyn can take the ferry to Wall Street/Pier 11 and transfer to Trust-operated ferries at 10 South Street.

Governors Island's award-winning park is open to the public every day, along with recreation activities like bike rentals, a Community Climbing Boulder, Hammock Grove, The Hills, Picnic Point, and more. Governors Island Arts public art commissions, including work from Duke Riley, Sam Van Aken, Rachel Whiteread, Mark Dion, Sheila Berger, and Mark Handforth are also currently on view throughout the Island.

This year also marks the return of Winter Dog Days, where dogs are allowed on Governors Island daily from December 1 through the end of April. Dogs must be leashed while on Governors Island except for in the Winter Dog Park, located in Colonels Row.