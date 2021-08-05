Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Edward W. Hardy Will Perform An Intimate Concert of Broadway & Film Music at The Omnipresent Music Festival

Concert will feature works by William Grant Still, Astor Piazzolla, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stevie Wonder, Carlos Gardel, John Williams, and more.

Aug. 5, 2021  

Founder and Artistic Director of the Omnipresent Music Festival, Edward W. Hardy (violin), will be performing a free concert of works by William Grant Still, Astor Piazzolla, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stevie Wonder, Carlos Gardel, John Williams, and more.

This concert starts on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 4 PM EDT in the Morris-Jumel Mansion's Sunken Garden. This performance is the fourth festival concert and is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required.

"We believe musicians on stage should reflect all communities, in the programming of music, and especially in academia. This new music festival aims to promote diversity and be an example for our youth." - Edward W. Hardy

Visit OmnipresentMusicFestival.org for more info.


