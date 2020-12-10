ENOUGH: PLAYS TO END GUN VIOLENCE to Premiere Digitally Next Week

Broadway On Demand will present #ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence, a ground-breaking production of this year's seven selected 10-minute plays confronting gun violence, written and submitted by high school students from across the country.

Beginning December 14, the 8-year remembrance of the shootings at Sandy Hook, and available for viewing through December 20, these bold new plays will receive their nationwide digital premiere at livestream.broadwayondemand.com/enough

#ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence calls on teens to confront gun violence by creating new works of theatre that will spark critical conversations and inspire meaningful action with a mission to promote playwriting as a tool for self-expression and social change, harnessing this generation's spirit of activism and providing a platform for America's playwrights of tomorrow to discover and develop their skills.

Selected by award-winning playwrights Lauren Gunderson, David Henry Hwang, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Robert Schenkkan, and Karen Zacarías, these seven powerful short plays written and performed by teens nationwide confront gun violence through the lenses of race, police brutality, community violence, school shootings, and American mythology. The 2020 play selections include Ms. Martin's Malaise by Adelaide Fisher, Guns In Dragonland by Eislinn Gracen, Togetha by Azya Lyons, Malcolm by Debkanya Mitra, Ghost Gun by Olivia Ridley, Hullabaloo by Sarah Schecter and Loaded Language by Elizabeth Shannon.

#ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence is co-produced by Alliance Theatre, Arizona Theatre Company, Berkeley Rep, Goodman Theatre, Orlando Repertory Theatre, and South Coast Repertory.

Students (grade 6 through 12), teachers, theaters, and community partners are encouraged to get involved at enoughplays.com/get-involved. Next Fall, #ENOUGH will begin accepting submissions from middle and high school students from across the country for short 10-minute plays confronting gun violence.