Dulé Hill and Laura Kariuki Join Reboot of THE WONDER YEARS

Emmy-winning stage and screen star Dulé Hill will join Tony-nominee Saycon Sengbloh, Elisha Williams and Laura Kariuki on the upcoming reboot of The Wonder Years, according to Deadline.

Hill will portray Bill Williams, father to Elisha Williams "Dean." Bill is described as "almost always calm and composed" and splits his time between a career as a music professor and moonlighting as a funk musician.

Laura Kariuki joins the cast to portray Kim Williams, a bright, confident young woman preparing to head off college when the influences of the day awaken her adolescent rebellion.

Fred Savage, star of the original series, produces the reboot - which still takes place in the 1980s, but will instead follow a Black, middle class family in Montgomery, Alabama.

Dule Hill was last seen on Broadway in the Tony nominated musical After Midnight. He first came to prominence as The Kid opposite Savion Glover and Jeffrey Wright in Bring in 'Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk. Other Broadway credits include the Alicia Keys-produced play Stick Fly, and Black and Blue,

He is perhaps best known for his work as Charlie Young on The West Wing, for which he garnered an Emmy Award nomination and four Image Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, as well as receiving two Screen Actors Guild Awards as part of the ensemble in a drama series.