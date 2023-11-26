Dillon Greenberg & Kaeli Earle to Release Christmas EP, 'MERRY CHRISTMAS, LUCY'

KAELI EARLE and DILLON GREENBERG have announced the release of their Christmas album MERRY CHRISTMAS, LUCY. Available worldwide on December 8th, 2023, the 5-song EP which features their original song, "Merry Christmas, Lucy", is a joyous celebration of the holiday season and a remarkable journey of resilience.

"Merry Christmas, Lucy," is a story about Dillon's beloved cat, Lucy, who was told by vets that her time was limited. After a successful surgery, Lucy was declared cancer-free and in good health, inspiring Dillon to write the lyrics, while Kaeli composed the music. During the recording process over the summer, Lucy made a full recovery, serving as a symbol of hope and the embodiment of the holiday spirit.

The EP beautifully combines elements of jazz, R&B, and influences from legends like Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Destiny's Child, and the Andrews Sisters. KAELI and DILLON have masterfully blended the 1950's and 1990's sensibilities, creating a timeless sound that pays homage to their childhood heroes.

Featuring four-part jazz harmonies, both DILLON and KAELI lend their voices to this enchanting musical journey.

Recorded and produced over the summer in New York City, MERRY CHRISTMAS, LUCY offers a harmonious blend of traditional and modern Christmas music. The album's three recording locations - Second Story Sound in NYC, Manta Music Studios in Brooklyn, and Kaeli's home studio in Seattle - bring a diverse soundscape to this delightful release.

The album was produced by Dillon and Kaeli, co-produced by Derek Buckwalter (RZN8R), recorded in just one week by Dillon and Kaeli, skillfully sound designed and mixed by Derek and Kaeli, and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. The talented Harrison Dolan on drums and Kaeli on bass also provide the rhythmic backbone of the album.

Each track on the EP has its unique flavor. "Merry Christmas, Lucy" is Dillon and Kaeli's spirited response to the enchanting sounds of Mariah Carey and the timeless allure of 60's pop and doo-wop classics. The trumpet, skillfully recorded by Joel Schnaper in his LA home studio, adds an extra layer of magic to the mix.

In "Up on the Housetop," the duo draws inspiration from Gene Autry and Destiny's Child. This joyous and carefree composition seamlessly navigates between classic country swing and old-school R&B.

"I'll Be Home For Christmas" pays homage to the crooning ballads of Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra, evoking the serene beauty of freshly fallen snow. Dillon's vocals channel the spirit of Judy Garland, infusing the track with a unique and timeless charm.

"12 Days of Christmas" takes inspiration from the Andrews Sisters and modern-day raunchy musical comedies. While Kaeli and Dillon may not harbor any emotional attachment to partridges in pear trees, their updated lyrics reflect the Christmas gifts they truly desire. Kaeli's inventive arrangements bring a fresh perspective to this classic tune.

"Silent Night" draws inspiration from Destiny's Child and the R&B ballads of Dillon and Kaeli's youth. The guitar and bass, expertly recorded in Kaeli's home studio by Sam Jaeger, provide a rich foundation. Dillon and Kaeli play with melismatic melodies, creating a vocal-stacked finish that is both contemporary and nostalgic.

You can currently pre-order and listen to MERRY CHRISTMAS, LUCY on all streaming platforms on December 8th HERE.