Derek Klena, Jon Hamm, & More Will Guest Star on the Upcoming Season of Netflix's UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT

Today, Netflix officially reveals the guest star roster for the new season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The list includes Busy Philipps, Greg Kinnear, Bobby Moynihan, and Aidy Bryant, and the return of favorites from past seasons including Jon Hamm, Amy Sedaris, Mike Carlsen, Zosia Mamet and Derek Klena. Netflix is also releasing new photos and teases storylines for the guest roles.

BUSY PHILIPPS (406) plays Sheba Goodman, a hard-living heiress who has seemingly turned over a new leaf. She is the daughter of Artie Goodman (Peter Riegert), and her inheritance hinges on convincing her family that she's stable enough to control her own finances.

GREG KINNEAR (401) plays himself (sort of). The affable star drops his son off at school one morning and finds himself caught up in one of Titus's elaborate schemes to win back his ex-boyfriend, Mikey.

BOBBY MOYNIHAN (403, 405) plays Fran Dodd, a men's rights activist. As founder and "C.F.Bro" of The Innocence Broject, Fran leads THE RESISTANCE in the "war on men," which includes trying to clear the Reverend's name.

AIDY BRYANT (403) plays Tabby Bobatti, the Reverend's willfully ignorant ex-girlfriend. She lived with the Reverend the whole time he was keeping the Mole Women in his UNDERGROUND bunker, and Kimmy doesn't take that revelation lying down.

JON HAMM (403) returns as Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne, Kimmy's former kidnapper, who is now serving a LIFE SENTENCE in an Indiana prison. When a fan from his old DJ days visits him in prison, the Reverend seizes the opportunity to reopen his case.



AMY SEDARIS (406) returns as Mimi Kanassis, Jacqueline's unhinged divorcée friend. When Jacqueline needs an assistant for her burgeoning but under-funded talent agency, Mimi leaps at the opportunity.

MIKE CARLSEN (401) returns as Titus's ex-boyfriend, the recently out construction worker Mikey Politano. Titus set Mikey free to stretch his wings as a gay man last season, but he is done waiting patiently for Mikey to come to his senses and come back to him.

ZOSIA MAMET (405) returns as Sue Thompsteen, the hipster harbinger of gentrification in East Dogmouth. Her enthusiasm for the latest, trendiest new thing leads her directly into an elaborate scam run by Jacqueline and Lillian.

DEREK KLENA (403) returns as Douglas, aka DJ Fingablast. When he seeks out the Reverend (aka DJ Slizzard) to spin at his wedding, it quickly turns into a "Making a Murderer"-style documentary.

The first six episodes of the fourth season of UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT premieres Wednesday, May 30 on Netflix. The remaining seven episodes will launch at a later date.

The Emmy-nominated UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT stars Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane and was created by Tina Fey (30 Rock) and Robert Carlock (30 Rock), who serve as executive producers with Jeff Richmond (30 Rock) and David Miner (30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine). UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT is a production of Universal Television, Little Stranger Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears for Netflix. The first half of season four features six half-hour episodes filmed in New York.

Photo Credit: Netflix





