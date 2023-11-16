Derek & Julianne Hough to Host Disney Holiday Special; ALADDIN to Perform

ABC and Disney Parks are lighting up the holiday season with two musical specials filmed across the country and directed by Sam Wrench (“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”).

Julianne Hough and Derek Hough return as hosts from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for ABC’s rockin’ annual special “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” SUNDAY, NOV. 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), and “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade,” MONDAY, DEC. 25 (10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST/9:00-11:00 a.m. PST).

The Broadway and North American tour cast of Disney’s “Aladdin” are set to perform “Friend Like Me” during the Christmas Day Parade.

Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine will also be stopping by to offer a special glimpse of Disney’s newest major motion picture, “Wish,” which is only in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023.

The Houghs will be joined be joined by co-hosts Mickey Guyton from Walt Disney Resort in Florida and Jesse Palmer from Disneyland Resort in California for the Christmas Day Parade Special. Stream next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Filmed from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California with special performances from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i and aboard Disney Cruise Line, these beloved annual specials showcase spectacular performances of holiday classics and festive new favorites, highlight heartwarming family stories from around the globe, and offer special looks at what’s new around The Walt Disney Company.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” Musical Performances Lineup

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “What Christmas Means to Me” and “Dance to the Music” Medley

Michael Bolton and Mickey Guyton – “Christmas Isn’t Christmas”

Adam Blackstone and Andra Day – “Someday at Christmas” and an Adam Blackstone original song, “Legacy Christmastime”

Mickey Guyton – “Jingle Bell Rock”

Chris Janson – “Holiday Road”

Tori Kelly – “This Christmas” and “Winter Wonderland”

Chrissy Metz – “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”

The Smashing Pumpkins – “Silver Bells”

Robin Thicke – “Let it Snow” and “Perfect Holiday”

Iam Tongi – “White Christmas”

Plus, a special look back at one of the most iconic performances from years past.

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” Musical Performances Lineup

Julianne Hough and Derek Hough – “Good Morning” and “Deck the Halls” Medley

Meg Donnelly – “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)”

Chrissy Metz – “Silver Bells”

The Smashing Pumpkins – “Evergreen”

Iam Tongi – “Mele Kalikimaka”

The Broadway and North American Tour Cast of Disney’s “Aladdin” – “Friend Like Me”

Plus, a special look back at some of the most iconic performances from years past.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” and “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” are produced by Disney executive and senior executive producer Sally Conner for Disney Parks, who brought on production company Film 45 Live and executive producers Michael Antinoro and Richard Godfrey.

Photo: ABC/Disney Parks*