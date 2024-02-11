Dennis Tsarson Releases New Contemporary Fantasy Adventure HERE BE JINN

A contemporary fantasy adventure set in war-torn Iraq, Dennis Tsarson's Here Be Jinn explores the collision of magic, danger, and forgotten artifacts.

Feb. 11, 2024

Dennis Tsarson Releases New Contemporary Fantasy Adventure HERE BE JINN

Dennis Tsarson has announced the release of the first book in his Fieldwork in Mesopotamia series, Here Be Jinn. Released on February 9, 2024, this contemporary fantasy adventure explores the mysteries of ancient forces amidst the chaos of war-torn Iraq.

When Elliott Gildart joins an archaeological dig in the arid landscapes of northern Iraq, he anticipates a respite from his mundane job. Little does he know that the discovery of an enigmatic megalithic platform will thrust him into a perilous adventure. Meanwhile, Neil Feaver and his cameraman, Jake Parvis, document Iraq's ongoing civil war. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they encounter lost magic and mystical artifacts, now in the wrong hands. As coalition forces, Islamist militants, and ancient factions converge, the fate of all hangs in the balance.

Here Be Jinn weaves a tale of suspense and supernatural intrigue, where ancient powers clash with contemporary warfare, raising questions of fate, courage, and the resilience of the human spirit. The novel draws on Sumerian and Babylonian mythology, Persian epics, and Arabic folklore.

About the Author:

Dennis Tsarson, a self-described amateur scholar, draws inspiration from his lifelong fascination with mythology and folklore. Armed with a background in history and archaeological training, Tsarson's storytelling transports readers to exotic locales while exploring the universal themes of legend and lore. When not writing, Tsarson travels the globe, immersing himself in diverse cultures and their rich traditions.

Connect with Dennis Tsarson online:

Website: https://kvenlandbooks.wixsite.com/dennis-tsarson

Here Be Jinn is available for purchase on:

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Here-Jinn-Fieldwork-Mesopotamia-Book-ebook/dp/B0CR9FLS8F
Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/here-be-jinn-dennis-tsarson/1144780193?ean=2940179535379
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/gb/en/ebook/here-be-jinn
Apple Books:  https://books.apple.com/us/book/here-be-jinn/id6477316853



