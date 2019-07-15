Dave Chappelle Does Last Minute Show at Gramercy Following Blackout; Reschedules Broadway Performance

Dave Chappelle's Broadway residency was one of the many Broadway performances cancelled due to the blackout in Manhattan on Saturday night.

When the power was restored, Chappelle did a last minute performance at Gramercy Theatre at midnight.

Like all of Chappelle's shows, no phones were allowed, but a fan managed to take a photo of the marquee and put it on Instagram after the performance!

View this post on Instagram Was very lucky to see Dave Chappelle do a hilarious last minute surprise stand up comedy show - I got tix at midnight for the 1am show! It didn't hurt that I live 10 blocks from the theater lol - ??#davechappelle #standupcomedy#blackout A post shared by Roger (@killercars4) on Jul 14, 2019 at 12:12am PDT

Chappelle's cancelled Broadway show has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 21 at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, and all tickets to the Saturday July 13 show will be honored.

Chappelle, whose award-winning comedy is trademarked by his sharp wit and irreverent social commentary, explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics, and fame. In 2017, he released four highly anticipated specials on Netflix: "The Art of Spin," "Deep in the Heart of Texas," "Equanimity and The Bird Revelations." All four specials were delivered on vinyl as double-feature albums and received Grammy Awards® for Best Comedy Album in 2018 and 2019. Pollstar awarded Chappelle with Comedy Tour of The Year in 2014 and 2018 and he captured his second Emmy® for Outstanding Variety Special with Equanimity in 2018.





