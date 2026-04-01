Darren Criss, Aubrey Plaza and More to Join Atlantic Theater Company 40th Anniversary Gala

Atlantic Theater Company will present their 2026 Gala on Monday, April 20 at The Plaza, celebrating the historic theater’s 40th Anniversary.

The gala will honor Mary McCann, Founding Ensemble Member of Atlantic Theater Company and Executive Director of Atlantic Acting School for her 40 years of dedicated service to the arts and arts education, and TodayTix, CEO and Co-Founder Brian Fenty, in recognition of the premier partner of Off-Broadway and beyond.

The event will feature musical performances by Tony Award winner Darren Criss, Grammy Award winner Aaron Dessner, Michael Esper, Nellie McKay, Tony & Grammy Award winner Anaïs Mitchell, Golden Globe & Emmy Award nominee Aubrey Plaza, and special guest appearances by Jez Butterworth, Ethan Coen, Ted Danson, Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Lea Michele, Sam Rockwell, Mary Steenburgen, Kara Young, and more.

Additional special guests and performers to be announced. All artists are subject to change. Atlantic’s 2026 Gala will begin at 6:30pm at The Plaza with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a three-course dinner at 7:30pm, a live appeal, and live performances. The Gala Board Committee consists of Katie Leede, Annie Pell, Betsy Pitts, Ilona Nemeth Quasha, and Mary Garrett Turner.