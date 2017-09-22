Danny Gardner and Ashley Spencer to Lead CRAZY FOR YOU at Signature Theatre this November

Danny Gardner (Broadway's Dames at Sea) and Ashley Spencer (Broadway's Grease) are set to star in The Gershwins®' & Ken Ludwig's musical comedy Crazy For You at Signature Theatre. This new production will be directed by Signature Theatre's Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's West Side Story, La Cage Aux Folles) with choreography by Tony Award® nominee Denis Jones (Broadway's Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas). Crazy for You will run from November 7, 2017 - January 14, 2018 in Signature Theatre's MAX Theatre.

"After 28 years, it is about time that Signature Theatre put the Gershwins on our stage," said Signature Theatre Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer. "Mixed together with Washington's own comedic master Ken Ludwig - it makes for the perfect combination of great musical theatre comedy. With Matthew Gardiner and Denis Jones leading the production, it promises to be the perfect holiday show for everyone!"

Danny Gardner and Ashley Spencer star as Bobby Child and Polly Baker. Bobby Child, a musical-loving banker sent to foreclose on a small-town theatre decides to revive it instead with the magic of the Follies, some slapstick comedy and a whole lot of charm. Crazy for Youis flush with mistaken identities, a classic love story, tap numbers and George and Ira Gershwin's glorious songs including "I've Got Rhythm," "Someone to Watch Over Me," "Embraceable You" and "Nice Work if You Can Get It."

Gardner and Spencer are joined in the cast by Bobby Smith (Signature's Titanic) as Bela Zangler, Natascia Diaz (Signature's West Side Story) as Irene Roth, and Cole Burden (Broadway's The Bridges of Madison County) as Lank Hawkins.

"Crazy for You harkens back to the days of the MGM Musical, when Fred and Ginger glided across the floor, Gene Kelly tap danced in the rain, and Judy and Micky saved the town by putting on a show," said Matthew Gardiner. "I grew up on those classic Hollywood musicals like Singin' in The Rain, Easter Parade and Swing Time. To finally get the chance to direct a musical that is such a beautifully crafted homage to those classic films and optimistic stage musicals of the 1930s is a real thrill for me, especially with choreographer Denis Jones by my side. Danny Gardner and Ashley Spencer are sure to be a dynamic duo, and with Bobby Smith (who was a dance captain for the Original Broadway Production) taking on the role of Bela Zangler, I can't imagine a better company of actors."

Remaining casting and creative team members will be announced next month.

