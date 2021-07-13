Daniel J. Watts Joins the Cast of THE LAST OF THE LOVE LETTERS at Atlantic Theater Company

Atlantic Theater Company has announce that Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts will join playwright Ngozi Anyanwu in the cast of the world premiere production of The Last of the Love Letters, directed by Patricia McGregor. Casting for an additional role will be announced at a later date.

The Last of the Love Letters will begin performances on Thursday, August 26th and will open Monday, September 13th for a limited engagement through Sunday, September 26th, 2021, Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Two people contemplate the thing they love most and whether to stick it out or to leave it behind. To stay. Or to go. That is the question. The Last of the Love Letters is just that: a plea and a painful goodbye wrapped into one.

The Last of the Love Letters will feature scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Twi McCallum, and casting by The Telsey Office; Will Cantler, CSA, Karyn Casl, CSA, and Destiny Lilly, CSA. Imani Champion serves as production stage manager.



Schedule:

Tuesday at 7:00pm, Wednesday through Saturday at 8:00pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00pm

Sunday evening performances at 7:00pm on 8/29, 9/5, 9/12, 9/19

Wednesday matinee performances at 2:00pm on 9/22

Tickets:

Regular tickets begin at $50. Order online at atlantictheater.org, by calling AudienceView at 646-989-7996.

Atlantic members receive first access and savings of up to 37% on tickets and exclusive access including a priority-booking period, unlimited exchanges, discounted guest tickets, no additional fees, and more. For information on Atlantic Memberships starting at just $65, visit atlantictheater.org/membership/ or email membership@atlantictheater.org.

Atlantic is committed to connecting deeply and authentically with audiences from a broad range of economic backgrounds, ages, ethnicities, and perspectives. Its access ticket initiative makes $25 tickets available to every preview performance in the 2021|2022 season. Access tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis via Atlantic's website beginning 2 weeks prior to the first performance of each Atlantic Theater Company 2021|2022 production. $25 access tickets for The Last of the Love Letters will go on sale on August 12 at noon.

HEALTH AND SAFETY

In the wake of Covid-19, the safety and well-being of Atlantic audiences, staff, and artists is of the utmost importance. As Atlantic prepares for its reopening, they will continue to closely monitor guidelines provided by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State and City of New York, keeping audiences updated on safety protocols, arrival procedures, seating capacities, and ticketing options. Further details about policies and health and safety protocols will be listed at atlantictheater.org/health-safety/. Audience attendance protocols will be updated by August 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Nathan Johnson