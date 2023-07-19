Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company Premieres EVERYBODY CAN DANCE at The New York Public Library For The Performing Arts

The event is set for July 26.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 1 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 2 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 3 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List
Rob McClure Will Reprise His Role MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie L Photo 4 Rob McClure Will Play MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie Lakis

Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company Premieres EVERYBODY CAN DANCE at The New York Public Library For The Performing Arts

Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company Premieres EVERYBODY CAN DANCE at The New York Public Library For The Performing Arts

New York City-based Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company kicks off its 25th Anniversary Season this summer with the premiere of Everybody Can Dance, a 20-minute performance, followed by 40 minutes of social dance instruction with Daniel and the Company. The event is a part of Lincoln Center's series of outdoor children's storytimes, presented in partnership with The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

Whether you prefer a fast groove, slow slide, a silly wiggle, or a giant leap, we all have one thing in common--everybody can dance! Dance educator, dancer, and choreographer Daniel Gwirtzman and the Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company presents choreography that explores shapes, patterns, and partnering, demonstrating that we all have what it takes to shuffle and skip and shimmy and shake.

Bring your family and friends of all ages to listen to the story and learn some new dance moves in this highly interactive event. The entrance to the garden is located on the north side of 62nd Street, between Columbus and Amsterdam. This event is Free and General Admission, first-come first-served. Just show up!

Presented as part of Lincoln Center's Family Programming at Summer for the City, outdoor weekday morning Storytime sessions are intended to energize families and foster an early love for the arts. Curated by the Library for the Performing Arts, each Storytime event features narratives all ages will enjoy.

The name of the dance comes from a children's picture book of the same title by author Kara Novolio and illustrator Ruth-Mary Smith. The story is perfectly aligned with the Company's mission which has remained steadfast to its belief that everyone can dance. Free copies of the book will be given to the audience, which Daniel will narrate. The dance is a blend of the elegant and the quirky with a mash-up of over twenty pieces of popular music. Everybody Can Enjoy!

Company dancers Usman Ali Ishaq, Mariah Anton, Vanessa Martínez de Baños and Honza Pelichovský are having a ball rehearsing the genre-bending work, the Company's newest. Says Daniel, "The theme of Lincoln Center's summer programming is Summer Fun for the City, represented by the immense disco ball in the heart of Lincoln Center's plaza. With an infectious score featuring several disco tunes, The Twist, classic jazz, and Taylor Swift, the dance features something for everyone and is guaranteed to get you boogieing in your seats."

Following the performance, Daniel will lead the audience through a variety of fun and easy-to-learn folk and social dances, including his signature 70s dance, The Bus Stop.

Schedule of Events

11:30am: Performance Begins

11:50am: Interactive Dance led by Daniel and the Company

12:30pm: Q and A with Daniel and the Company

For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2254077®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nypl.org%2Fevents%2Fprograms%2F2023%2F07%2F26%2Feverybody-can-dance-dance-storytime-daniel-gwirtzman-dance-company?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: & JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY! Photo
Video: & JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY!

& Juliet was the star of the show in an all new category on last night's episode of Jeopardy! The category was called 'The Music of Max Martin' and included clues about songs in the musical, coupled with clips. How many can you guess correctly? Check out the video here!

2
Video: Conrad Ricamora Talks HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Video: Conrad Ricamora Talks HERE LIES LOVE

Conrad Ricamora talked about his experience in Here Lies Love, playing Ninoy Aquino, and more on NBC New York Live yesterday. The actor also discussed a memorable audience interaction he had with none other than Tyra Banks. Watch the full interview here!

3
Video: Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Photo
Video: Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast!

HAMILTON’s original Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning creative team today confirmed the full company for the new international tour which will commence in Manila before traveling to Abu Dhabi ahead of other cities to be announced. Meet the full company in the newly released video!

4
Video: Friends and Colleagues Gather To Salute Larry Kramer, Pioneering Activist, Playwrig Photo
Video: Friends and Colleagues Gather To Salute Larry Kramer, Pioneering Activist, Playwright, and Author

Family, friends, fellow activists, and theatrical colleagues reflect on the extraordinary life and contributions of Larry Kramer, whose activism forever changed the landscape of LGBTQ+ rights and public health awareness. See the full video.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Friends and Colleagues Gather To Salute Larry Kramer, Pioneering Activist, Playwright, and AuthorVideo: Friends and Colleagues Gather To Salute Larry Kramer, Pioneering Activist, Playwright, and Author
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/16/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/16/23
Josh Dela Cruz, Danielle Hope, and Jon Jon Briones Will Star in WATERFALL in ThailandJosh Dela Cruz, Danielle Hope, and Jon Jon Briones Will Star in WATERFALL in Thailand
Video: Betty Who Sings BroadwayVideo: Betty Who Sings Broadway

Videos

Video: & JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY! Video Video: & JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY!
Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast! Video
Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast!
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' Video
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy'
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CAMELOT
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You