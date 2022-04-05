Dancers Unlimited to Present Spring CommUNITY Week

Dancers Unlimited (DU) is kicking-off May with a week of community events that celebrate and embrace the dance community in New York City. The Spring CommUNITY week, May 1st - 6th, 2022 will be action-packed with donation-based workshops, dance battles, guest performances and a sustainable fashion dance show at IATI Theater. As the dancers make their return to stage since the pandemic, Dancers Unlimited is proud to honor its roots in community service and engagement in both Hawaiʻi and New York to celebrate resilience, diversity, and creativity.

"Through two years of financial and emotional struggles, dance gave us an outlet to stay connected and heal. The CommUNITY week is all about celebrating this beautiful community and art form," says Linda Kuo, Director and Co-Founder of Dancers Unlimited.

The week features BIPOC dance-makers as a nod toward unity during AAPI Heritage Month. The highlighted events include a Hula workshop with Kumu ʻAuliʻi Aweau from Hawaiʻi, Dance Battles, A Sustainable Fashion Show, and guest performances that will feature dancers from Hawai'i and New York as well as students from the Bronx's Nuasin Next Generation Charter School. All events are donation-based with partial funding support from the Women's Sports Foundation in partnership with Athleta and Alicia Keys.

The Spring CommUNITY Week will culminate with a Sustainable Fashion Show that will feature clothing from Hamlet's Vintage. The show will spotlight a diverse cast of dancers as models and a storyline about cultural and environmental sustainability.

"This show is about sustainability and an interactive experience to observe the effects of our continuous disregard and disconnection from the land. The goal is to have everyone leave thinking about how they can better contribute to the rebuilding and repairing of our home," says Candice Taylor, the new Co-Artistic Director for the company and the Director for the Fashion Show.

All events are in-person and donation-based. RSVP is required online at WWW.DUNYC-HI.COM/CommunityWeek.

Event Schedule:

Monday, May 2nd

6:00pm-8:00pm Sustainable Fashion Show Open Rehearsal

Tuesday, May 3rd

6:00pm-8:30pm AAPI Event Highlight: Hula & Lei-Making Workshop

Wednesday, May 4th



6:00pm-9:00pm Dance Battles

Thursday, May 5th

7:00pm-9:00pm CommUNITY Performance

Friday, May 6th

7:30-8:00pm Sustainable Fashion Dance Show

8:00pm-9:00pm Closing Reception

About Hamlet's Vintage: Located at 146 West 4th Street and established in 2007, the iconic store started as a simple booth at trade shows and flea markets. Hamlet's Vintage is now the largest vintage store in the Greenwich Village area, offering unique vintage pieces from the 1940s through the 1990s. As a trustworthy vintage connoisseur Hamlet Tallaj handpicks each item, ensuring its quality and authenticity.

About Dancers Unlimited: Dancers Unlimited is a bi-coastal 501(c)3 company based in NYC and Hawaiʻi. The company creates authentic moveMEANT narratives for community advancement through community-centered creative collaboration and social justice work. Established in 2009 as a free youth dance program, the company has presented work in prestigious festivals and showings in Hawai'i, NYC and Asia. More information on Dancers Unlimited is available on www.DUNYC-HI.com.

Follow Dancers Unlimited on Facebook and Instagram to get details about upcoming events and behind the scene access. Follow #DUCommUNITY for updates on the Spring CommUNITY Week.