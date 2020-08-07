DVR Alert: Sutton Foster to Appear on WHAT WOULD YOU DO? on ABC

Foster will appear on the August 11 episode of the show in a scenario on age discrimination.

Broadway and television star Sutton Foster is set to appear on an upcoming episode of ABC's hidden camera morality test What Would You Do?.

The Younger star and two-time Tony-winner will appear on a segment featuring a scenario that explores age discrimination. On Younger, Foster plays a woman who fakes her age in order to re-enter the workforce.

"What Would You Do?" with anchor John Quiñones reveals how people behave when they think no one is watching by using hidden cameras to record real reactions to thought-provoking scenarios created by actors. Tune in August 11 at 10 PM ET.

Sutton Foster's Tony-winning performance as Millie Dillmount in Thoroughly Modern Millie made her into one of the great, internationally recognized theatrical luminaries of our time. Since then - thanks to her astonishing range as vocalist, actor, and dancer - she has cemented her status as one of Broadway's greatest-ever "triple threats," subsequently winning a second Tony for her astonishing turn as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes, and further racking up nomination after nomination with starring roles in The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Shrek The Musical, and Violet.

