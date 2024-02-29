DRMAGDN: Cyborg Drummer/DJ Debuts At Chelsea Table & Stage This April

DRMAGDN: Cyborg Drummer and DJ will make his debut at the popular, trendy night spot Chelsea Table & Stage (located at 152 West 26th St. inside the Hilton Hotel) on Friday April 12, 2024 at 9:00PM.

DRMAGDN will be celebrating his high energy brand of Electronic Dance Music (EDM) combining pop, dance and rock styles with a nonstop, simultaneous DJ and Drum performance of his original hits, live remixes and throwback nostalgia mashups.

Hear favorites from Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Hall & Oates, Journey, Van Halen, Bon Jovi, Guns N' Roses, Phil Collins, Tears for Fears, and more.

About DRMAGDN

DRMAGDN has appeared at Met Life Stadium, Royal Albert Hall in London, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and the Winter Olympics. He was also a part of festivals including Lollapalooza, Bamboozle, and others around the world. He has appeared on MTV, The View, The Today Show, Good Morning America and Profiles with Mickey Burns. His most recent release a remix of "Something" by The Beatles has gained over 8 million views on socials and continues to grow.

About Chelsea Table & Stage

Chelsea Table and Stage has become New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and live music. The venue features state of the art sound, and lighting and every seat feels like you're sitting front and center. They offer, gourmet dining, cozy drinks, and a cool, comfortable and welcoming vibe with a beautiful staff. They're entertainment features some of the best artists on the planet, including some of the best touring performers and emerging artists.....