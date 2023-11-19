DON'T BE A STATISTIC Self-Help Business Book Reveals Secrets To Success In The Streets And Beyond

Discover the secrets that can transform your life, whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur, a corporate professional, or someone striving for a better future.

In a world where the allure of the streets often leads young men down a perilous path, author Ricky St. Julien presents a transformative guide that promises to rewrite destinies. 48 Laws of Hustling: Don't Be A Statistic is a groundbreaking self-help business book that shines a light on the secrets of the streets and empowers readers to thrive in any entrepreneurial endeavor.

Glamorized by music videos and movies, the streets have become a siren song for many, but their rules are not to be taken lightly. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, alarming trends indicate that one in every three black males born today can expect to go to prison at some point in their life. Ricky St. Julien, formerly known as the rapper Silk G., understands this reality all too well, having spent time as a guest in the prison system himself.

In 48 Laws of Hustling, St. Julien pulls back the covers of the hustling game, revealing the keys to success that can be applied not only on the streets but also in corporate America and among working-class citizens. This book is a passionate effort to guide forthcoming generations away from becoming mere statistics.

Some of the author's favorite quotes, including those from Albert Einstein, MARK CUBAN, Oscar Wilde, and Young Jeezy, underscore the importance of learning the rules of the game and relentless hustle.

48 Laws of Hustling: Don't Be A Statistic is your roadmap to transformation. Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur, a corporate professional, or someone striving for a better future, this book holds the key to unlocking your potential.

About the Author:

Ricky St. Julien is a prolific writer known as one of the best urban fiction authors in street literature from the South. He has been featured in renowned magazines like Don Diva, Mink Magazine, PLN, and Street Consequences. Apart from his self-help book, 48 Laws of Hustling: Don't Be A Statistic, he has also created The 48 Laws of Hustling workbook for young adults on the path to entrepreneurship. Ricky is passionate about creating children's books and is deeply committed to mentoring youth. When not working on his next literary project, he engages as an Online Fitness Enthusiast, residing in Houston, Texas.

