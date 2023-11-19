DON'T BE A STATISTIC Self-Help Business Book Reveals Secrets To Success In The Streets And Beyond

St. Julien pulls back the covers of the hustling game, revealing the keys to success that can be applied not only on the streets but also in corporate America and beyond.

By: Nov. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway Photo 3 Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway
Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song in New Music Video Photo 4 Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song

DON'T BE A STATISTIC Self-Help Business Book Reveals Secrets To Success In The Streets And Beyond

Discover the secrets that can transform your life, whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur, a corporate professional, or someone striving for a better future.

In a world where the allure of the streets often leads young men down a perilous path, author Ricky St. Julien presents a transformative guide that promises to rewrite destinies. 48 Laws of Hustling: Don't Be A Statistic is a groundbreaking self-help business book that shines a light on the secrets of the streets and empowers readers to thrive in any entrepreneurial endeavor.

Glamorized by music videos and movies, the streets have become a siren song for many, but their rules are not to be taken lightly. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, alarming trends indicate that one in every three black males born today can expect to go to prison at some point in their life. Ricky St. Julien, formerly known as the rapper Silk G., understands this reality all too well, having spent time as a guest in the prison system himself.

In 48 Laws of Hustling, St. Julien pulls back the covers of the hustling game, revealing the keys to success that can be applied not only on the streets but also in corporate America and among working-class citizens. This book is a passionate effort to guide forthcoming generations away from becoming mere statistics.

Some of the author's favorite quotes, including those from Albert Einstein, MARK CUBAN, Oscar Wilde, and Young Jeezy, underscore the importance of learning the rules of the game and relentless hustle.

Are you ready to break free from the streets and create your path to success?

48 Laws of Hustling: Don't Be A Statistic is your roadmap to transformation. Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur, a corporate professional, or someone striving for a better future, this book holds the key to unlocking your potential.

About the Author:

Ricky St. Julien is a prolific writer known as one of the best urban fiction authors in street literature from the South. He has been featured in renowned magazines like Don Diva, Mink Magazine, PLN, and Street Consequences. Apart from his self-help book, 48 Laws of Hustling: Don't Be A Statistic, he has also created The 48 Laws of Hustling workbook for young adults on the path to entrepreneurship. Ricky is passionate about creating children's books and is deeply committed to mentoring youth. When not working on his next literary project, he engages as an Online Fitness Enthusiast, residing in Houston, Texas.

48 Laws of Hustling: Don't Be A Statistic is available now on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Laws-Hustling-Ricky-St-Julien-ebook/dp/B078WJ2X4Q



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Stars Arrive at Opening Night of SPAMALOT! Photo
Photos: Stars Arrive at Opening Night of SPAMALOT!

See photos of stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Vanessa Williams, Victor Garber, Cobie Smulders, and more as they arrive at Spamalot opening night here!

2
Photos: Get a Look at SPAMALOT Opening Night Bows! Photo
Photos: Get a Look at SPAMALOT Opening Night Bows!

See photos of the opening night curtain call at Spamalot on Broadway here!

3
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Doing Cool Things with Andrew Barret Cox Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Doing Cool Things with Andrew Barret Cox

I'm joined by NYC artist, writer, and performer Andrew Barret Cox to talk all about their incredible career! Andrew can truly do it all! From designer to songwriter to performer, Andrew's artistic skills know no bounds.

4
Cynthia Nixon Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN Ahead of Closing Weekend Photo
Cynthia Nixon Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN Ahead of Closing Weekend

On Thursday, November 16, ahead of THE SHARK IS BROKEN’s final weekend on Broadway at the Golden Theatre, Cynthia Nixon (The Gilded Age, And Just Like That…, Sex and the City), stopped by to see the splash-hit! After the show, she met the cast and posed for a photo.

More Hot Stories For You

Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater AlbumListen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Cynthia Nixon Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN Ahead of Closing WeekendCynthia Nixon Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN Ahead of Closing Weekend
Jeanna De Waal and Maria Bilbao to Perform Cabaret LOVE FROM THE LUNT-FONTANNE at Red Eye NYJeanna De Waal and Maria Bilbao to Perform Cabaret LOVE FROM THE LUNT-FONTANNE at Red Eye NY
Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, Mandy Gonzalez, Michael James Scott, and More Set for EPCOT's DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert SeriesCaissie Levy, Patti Murin, Mandy Gonzalez, Michael James Scott, and More Set for EPCOT's DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
THE LION KING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You