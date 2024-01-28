DANCING BETWEEN THE RAINDROPS to Receive Sequel: THE HOLLYWOOD YEARS

The first installment, "Dancing Between the Raindrops," is available now on Amazon.

Jan. 28, 2024

Award-winning journalist and author Nelson Aspen announces a sequel to his steamy semi-autobiographical novel, "Dancing Between the Raindrops," is officially in the works. The hilarious, sometimes raunchy romp through 1980's New York City was released by Red Sky Presents in November and was an immediate hit with readers, garnering rave reviews from critics and Amazon buyers alike.  "I think it would make Carrie Bradshaw blush," Aspen quipped.  He celebrated the launch with a series of "Happy Hour Book Parties" in different hot spots around Manhattan, sharing the love with an 80's music playlist and specialty cocktails.  

What does Aspen have in store for Part Two?  "The next installment covers the years I spent living, loving and working in Hollywood, from 1990 to 2012.  I didn't think it could be wilder than my early days in New York, but it's shaping up to be even more salacious and, with the hindsight of time, incredibly funny."  The author should know: he spent three decades as an international entertainment reporter, interviewing hundreds of A-List celebrities, covering every major news story and broadcasting from countless Awards shows and red carpet events.  After five nominations, he was recognized with the Publicist Guild of America's International Media Award in 2020.  "I know where all the bodies are buried," he laughs, "and now I can finally tell some of those behind the scenes stories."

"Dancing Between the Raindrops: The Hollywood Years" will be released later this year from Red Sky Presents and picks up right where the first novel ends.  "Those characters are my closest friends and family.  I'm so grateful I don't have to say goodbye to them and can continue to share our adventures."

Get ready for Aspen's Los Angeles escapades by reading the first installment, "Dancing Between the Raindrops," available now on Amazon.



