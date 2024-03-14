Cynthia Erivo, Michael Bublé & More Will Headline Hollywood Bowl's Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld has learned Cynthia Erivo and Michael Bublé will lead the Hollywood Bowl's 2024 Season opening celebration on June 23rd, 2024.

The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and special guests will raise the curtain on the Bowl's 2024 season with a 100th birthday celebration for the great Henry Mancini.

The 20-time Grammy-winning composer of many songs and scores ranging from 'Moon River' and the score for The Pink Panther appeared regularly on the Bowl's stage, conducting 29 times.

The evening will be conducted by Thomas Wilkins, and will also feature Dave Koz and Monica Mancini.

Additional guests are expected to be announced at a later date.

Learn more and get tickets here.

About The Hollywood Bowl

One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances. In June 2021, the Hollywood Bowl was awarded Amphitheater of the Decade at the 32nd Annual Pollstar Awards. It was also awarded the Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year award at the 35th Annual Pollstar Awards, an honor bestowed 16 previous times, as well as Top Amphitheater prize at the 2017 and 2018 Billboard Touring Awards. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer.