Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, Bruce Springsteen & More to Perform at WE LOVE NYC: THE HOMECOMING CONCERT

Mayor Bill de Blasio, music industry legend Clive Davis, and Live Nation and NYCEDC chair Danny Meyer today announced the all-star lineup set to perform at the "WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert produced by New York City, Clive Davis and Live Nation" on the Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, August 21.

This historic, once-in-a-generation concert, presented by Citi® and Expedia®, in Central Park will feature an array of music icons and contemporary artists spanning musical and entertainment genres including:

This is the confirmed list to date.

As a celebration of New York City's comeback, the concert will promote health, safety, and equity. Eighty percent of "WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert produced by New York City, Clive Davis and Live Nation" tickets will be available for free. For ticketholders, proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for entry. Given the outdoor setting and vaccination requirement, masks will be optional.

Citi is a presenting sponsor and the Official Card of "WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert produced by New York City, Clive Davis and Live Nation." Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale VIP tickets beginning Thursday, July 29 at 10 a.m. EDT until Sunday, August 1 at 10 p.m. EDT through the Citi Entertainment program. For all presale details, visit citientertainment.com. Additionally, Citi will be giving away 1,000 general admission tickets to Citi® cardmembers on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on Monday, August 2 at 10 a.m. EDT.

Free tickets, as well as VIP tickets for purchase, will be released to the public in batches at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek starting on Monday, August 2 at 10 a.m. EDT. Additional free and VIP ticket release dates and times are as follows:

Tuesday, August 3 at 7 a.m. EDT

Wednesday, August 4 at 9 p.m. EDT

Thursday, August 5 at 7 a.m. EDT

Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m. EDT

Saturday, August 7 at 9 p.m. EDT

"This is going to be an historic, monumental moment for all New Yorkers and all Americans. I'll put it plainly: You're going to want to be here. This is truly once in a lifetime and we thank Clive Davis, Live Nation and Danny Meyer for all their efforts to help make this possible," said Mayor de Blasio. "This is a celebration of our city, of every working family who faced incredible challenges last year and overcame. This is a celebration for you."

"There is absolutely no place more special than Central Park to celebrate the reopening of New York City," said Clive Davis. "I consider the Mayor's request a true honor; and, with Live Nation, we are curating an unforgettable show befitting of this historic occasion."

"Live music has the unique ability to bring us together," said Geoff Gordon, Regional President, Live Nation. "We are excited to join Mayor de Blasio, Clive Davis, and Danny Meyer in producing this special night of live music as we reconnect fans with some of their favorite artists in Central Park for the WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert."

"New Yorkers know that their city is waking up and coming back strongly-and I can't think of a more uplifting way to celebrate than to enjoy live music from some of the world's most renowned artists, on the Great Lawn of NYC's Central Park," said Danny Meyer, Board Chairman of the NYCEDC and CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group. "I'm thrilled to join Mayor de Blasio, Clive Davis and Geoff Gordon for what I know will be an event for the ages."

Gates will open for "WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert produced by New York City, Clive Davis and Live Nation," at 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday, August 21. The concert will begin at 5 p.m. EDT and air live worldwide exclusively on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and unauthenticated on CNNGo.

Reasonable accommodation will be provided for persons unable to get vaccinated because of a disability.

In addition to "WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert produced by New York City, Clive Davis and Live Nation," NYC Homecoming Week, a citywide celebration of New York City's resilience, will also include from August 14th through August 22nd:

Live concerts, produced by the Universal Hip Hop Museum, in the Bronx, Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Queens;

Free movie screenings by Rooftop Films;

Cultural activities and public art; and

Iconic events including NYC Restaurant Week and Summer Streets.

The five-borough week of events will drive support for the mom-and-pop businesses that define our neighborhoods and that kept the heart of our city beating throughout the COVID pandemic. For more information on NYC Homecoming Week events and tickets, visit nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek.