Costume Industry Coalition Hosts SIX Zoom Party

The Costume Industry Coalition will host a captivating conversation between Costume Designer Gabriella Slade, NYC Costume Shop Owner John Kristiansen, and Associate Costume Designer Lisa Zinni as they discuss the costume design and creation process of the iconic costumes from the international sensation Six The Musical. The party is hosted by CIC Associate Edwin Schiff.

Joining the conversation are SIX lucky superfans, whose video questions are answered by Slade and Kristiansen. "I was so impressed by all the insightful questions that were sent in by the superfans," says host Schiff. "It was difficult to narrow it down to just six!"

Bethany Itterly, owner of Bethany Joy Costumes, is leading the CIC's social media team. She notes, "We felt like this would be a great opportunity to engage with the fans of the show-many of them who have built their own Six costumes at home-and give them a behind the scenes look at the working relationship between the design team and the costume shop, and the engineering the costume shop does to bring the two dimensional sketches to life."

The video is free to the public, with a reminder the Costume Industry Coalition is still fundraising to bridge the $4.5 million deficit they currently face. "We recognize not everyone is in a position to give at this time," comments Schiff, "but we continue to raise awareness to our cause."

