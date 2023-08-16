Concord Theatricals Launches SIX: TEEN EDITION for U.S. Schools

SIX: TEEN EDITION is a full-length adaptation of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’ international phenomenon SIX, modified for performance by teen actors for family audiences.

Aug. 16, 2023

Concord Theatricals has revealed that Six: TEEN EDITION is now available for school productions in the United States.

 

SIX: TEEN EDITION is a full-length adaptation of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’ international phenomenon SIX, modified for performance by teen actors for family audiences. For more information visit concordsho.ws/PerformSIXTeen.

 

“This feels like a real full-circle moment,” said Marlow and Moss. “We wrote Six for our female and non-binary friends to perform when we were all students, so to now have this teen edition for schools enabling young people to take the mic, use their voice, and claim their own space is truly humbling.”

 

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st-century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX on Broadway is the winner of 23 awards, including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. 


The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 60 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.

 

SIX is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Tim Deiling (lighting design), and Paul Gatehouse (sound design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran, with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

Concord is licensing worldwide rights from Ex-Wives Ltd. Six is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, and George Stiles and on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum in association with Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

 

SIX is currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, at the Lena Horne Theatre on Broadway, and on tour in the UK, and has just completed a run at the Coex Shinhan Card Artium in Seoul, Korea on June 25, 2023. SIX will play Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre September 23 to December 17, 2023; the Delamar Theatre in Amsterdam from September 20, 2023; and the New Luxor Theatre in Rotterdam from October 4, 2023. The Boleyn tour launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center on September 20, 2022, and is playing cities throughout the U.S.

 

BIOGRAPHIES

 

Concord Theatricals is the world’s most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, plus dozens of new signings each year. Our unparalleled roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Tom Kitt, Ken Ludwig, Marlow & Moss, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anaïs Mitchell, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder and August Wilson. We are the only firm providing truly comprehensive services to the creators and producers of plays and musicals, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording and first-class production. www.concordtheatricals.com  

 

Toby Marlow is the composer and co-writer of Six, alongside Lucy Moss. Following the show’s debut at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, it has been performed in London's West End, on a UK Tour, on Broadway, on two North American Tours, Australia, Korea, Canada, and The Netherlands. Marlow is also the co-writer and co-performer of the award-winning Hot Gay Time Machine, which has enjoyed runs in London’s West End and at both the Edinburgh and Brighton Fringe Festivals. Other co-writing and composing credits include Courtney Act's Christmas Extravaganza (Channel 4), Courtney Act: Fluid (International Tour) and Stay Inside (for Kyle Hanagami). Marlow studied English at the University of Cambridge. Twitter/Instagram: @thetobymarlow

 

Lucy Moss is one half of Marlow and Moss, the writing duo behind the musical Six (London's West End, UK Tour, two North American Tours, Australia, Korea, Canada, and The Netherlands). She is also one half of the show’s directors, making her the youngest woman ever to direct a musical on Broadway (lol). Other writer/director credits include the multi-award-winning Hot Gay Time Machine (West End). She has also written for Courtney Act’s Christmas Extravaganza (Channel 4), Courtney Act: Fluid(International Tour) and Stay Inside (for Kyle Hanagami). Previous directorial credits include Pelican: The Cat Man Curse (Soho Theatre) and Pelican: Fisk (Soho Theatre). Moss studied history at Cambridge University and trained in Dance and Musical Theatre at Laine Theatre Arts. Socials: @mucyloss

 

 



