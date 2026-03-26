Concord Theatricals Launches SCHOOL OF ROCK - THE MUSICAL Licensing Contest

Concord Theatricals is launching You’re in the Band: School of Rock – The Musical Licensing Contest, a new contest open to all schools and youth groups in the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Canada (excluding Quebec). Title I schools as well as other schools and youth groups in under-resourced communities are especially encouraged to apply. Ten schools will be selected to receive a free, three-performance license and all rental materials for their choice of School of Rock – The Musical or School of Rock: Young Actors Edition. Productions must occur between August 2026 and December 2027. The contest is now open for submissions and will close on Sunday, April 26, 2026 at 11:59 pm ET.

To enter the contest, schools and youth groups must complete a written application, including an essay that answers the prompt: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock – The Musical is a loving testimony to the transformative power of music. How has music affected your students and school community?

The winners will be chosen by a set of adjudicators based on a variety of factors, including financial need and creativity of answer. Each recipient will be awarded a three-performance licensing package for School of Rock – The Musical or School of Rock: Young Actors Edition, including all rental material. The ten winning schools and/or youth groups selected will be contacted by Concord Theatricals in late May to early June. The Young Actors Edition was developed in collaboration with iTheatrics.

Selected organizations must present their production of School of Rock – The Musical or School of Rock: Young Actors Edition between August 2026 and December 2027. For more information, including official contest rules and how to enter, please visit concordtheatricals.com/sor-contest.

Based on the 2003 film of the same name, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock – The Musical is a loving testimony to the power of music. With its sensational live kids’ rock band, the tuner follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school’s headmistress finding out?

Originally workshopped at New York’s Gramercy Theatre in the summer of 2015 before officially opening at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre that December, School of Rock – The Musical marked the first time Lloyd Webber premiered a show on Broadway since Jesus Christ Superstar in 1971.