Composers Concordance to Present GENERATIONS XIII: Bowers-Fader Duo Next Month

On December 16th at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present Generations XIII, the 13th-annual concert featuring the winners of the Generations Composition Competition, with categories for composers 25 or younger, as well as composers 65 or older. This year's winners are Tianyi Zhao (Category A) for his composition Wen ge qi wu, and Paul Salerni (Category B) for his composition Repentance.

The winning works will be performed by Bowers-Fader Duo: Jessica Bowers - mezzo soprano, and Oren Fader - guitar, on a wide-ranging program including compositions by Natasha Bogojevich, Victoria Bond, Dan Cooper, Shanan Estreicher, Mark Kostabi, Eugene W. McBride, Gene Pritsker, Faye-Ellen Silverman, and Roger Tréfousse.

Of the Bowers Fader Duo, The American Record guide has stated 'The deep oak of Jessica Bowers' lower range and the lush honey of her higher range mix well with the steady and sensitive guitar playing of Oren Fader.' In Opera News, "Mezzo-soprano Jessica Bowers and guitarist Oren Fader are to be commended just for helping to expand the art-song catalogue...reminding listeners of the genre's innate power as a vehicle for storytelling.“

Generations XIII will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

Composers Concordance

Generations XIII

New Music for Mezzo Soprano and Guitar

Performed by Bowers-Fader Duo

Featuring the Winners of the Generations XIII

Composition Competition: Tianyi Zhao and Paul Salerni

Saturday, December 16th, 2023

7pm

Kostabi World

225 West 22nd St, NYC

$20 in advance

$30 at the door

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

Natasha Bogojevich, Victoria Bond,

Dan Cooper, Shanan Estreicher, Mark Kostabi,

Eugene W. McBride, Gene Pritsker,

Faye-Ellen Silverman, Roger Tréfousse

Performers:

Bowers-Fader Duo:

Jessica Bowers - mezzo soprano

Oren Fader - guitar

Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.