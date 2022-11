Composers Concordance Presents the CompCord Big Band at Players Theatre Next Month

Actors' Equity Association has presented a special ACCA Award honoring the resilience of the chorus during the pandemic during a ceremony marking the reopening of Equity's New York City Audition Center.

November 9, 2022

The final performance for renowned actor and writer Gabriel Byrne’s acclaimed solo show, Walking with Ghosts will be on Sunday, November 20. Adapted from Byrne’s best-selling memoir of the same name, Walking with Ghosts is directed by Lonny Price and is playing at the Music Box Theatre.