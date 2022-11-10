Composers Concordance Presents the CompCord Big Band at Players Theatre Next Month
The performance is set for December 6 at 7pm.
On Tuesday, December 6th at 7pm at Players Theatre, Composers Concordance presents the CompCord Big Band, with some of New York's finest musicians. The CompCord Big Band takes the genre of big band music to untrodden destinations, combining what one recognizes as the standard swing sound with contemporary compositional techniques, bending traditional rules with atypical arrangements.
This event's featured soloists include trumpet legend Valery Ponomarev (The Jazz Messengers), Kathleen Supové on toy piano and soprano Melanie Mitrano. The band will also highlight our Young Lions project, with three trumpet players in the early stages of their careers. Featured compositions include: Gene Pritsker's Faceless, inspired by Duke Ellington and featuring trumpet soloist Franz Hackl, You Said by Jason Jackson, Sophie Dunér's Let's Go Commercial and Dave Soldier's West Memphis. The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.
