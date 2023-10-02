Composers Concordance Brings Eclectic Bands to Pangea This Halloween

On Halloween, Tuesday October 31st at 7pm, Composers Concordance brings together three bands, each with distinctive voices and vibes, for an evening of high-velocity music, as well as great food and drink at NYC's hip East Village venue Pangea.

The event will start with Gene Pritsker's Sound Liberation premiering their new ‘Ghoulish Suite' written specifically for this event based on poems by Erik T. Johnson, Imelda O'Reilly and Robert C. Ford. The exquisite soprano Adriana Valdés, trumpeter Franz Hackl, bassist Jose Moura and drummer David Cossin join Sound Liberation in this performance. Poets Erik T. Johnson and Robert C. Ford will also be there to recite and special guest, the accomplished violinist Lara St. John, will join Sound Liberation for the premiere of 'Bartok's Transylvania' for the finale.

The event will continue with poet and percussionist John Pietaro and electric bassist Laurie Towers. The duo have collaborated for decades on numerous projects including the poetry/punk-jazz ensemble the Red Microphone. Pietaro's literary works have been lauded as “groundbreaking” and “punk rock dirges”, with comparisons to Nelson Algren and the Beats. Towers' perpetual-motion lead bass style, inspired by Motown as much as Prime Time, is as primal as it is melodic, causing one journalist to refer to her as a “mystic rhythm-stirrer”.

The evening will conclude with the Dan Cooper Quartet. Dan's compositions have been described as "full of instrumental virtuosity and sly humor” (-Fanfare), and “invigoratingly eclectic to the max” (-Strings Magazine). Performing on 6-string bass guitar, Dan shares the stage with Evan Francis - flute and alto saxophone, Yayoi Ikawa - piano and keyboard, and Tommy Campbell - drum set.

This event will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.