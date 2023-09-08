Composer Randy Edelman Celebrates His Return To Chelsea Table And Stage With A LIFE IN 80 MINUTES, September 22

In the vast New York cosmos, a Supernova of fiery brilliance will be unleashing his stellar talent across the city's dynamic skyline leaving his audience with an unparalleled brightness through a raging tsunami of symphonic textures, and musical triumphs in an electrifying, heartwarming and incredible journey and conquest through this globally celebrated career. Illustrious composer Randy Edelman returns to the trending Chelsea Table and Stage (152 W 26th Street in the Hilton Fashion District Hotel), for one night only on Friday, September 22nd, 2023 at 9:30 pm.

His show "A Life In 80 Minutes" is a celebration of his work, a self-portrait of his mind, the Epiphany of his convictions, and the backstage stories of his monumental career, thus far.

As a pop star he showcases his hits, "Uptown, Uptempo Woman" and "Concrete and Clay", as seen on the iconic British music chart series "Top of the Pops" (along with rockers including David Bowie, Michael Jackson, Rolling Stones, Green Day, Jimi Hendrix, etc.). As a pop song writer for some of the most popular artists of today he features songs including "A Weekend In New England" (as recorded by Barry Manilow), "Isn't It a Shame" (as recorded by Patti LaBelle and hip-hop artist Nelly), "You" (as recorded by The Carpenters), "The Woman on Your Arm" (as recorded by Bing Crosby), and a cascade of others. He also performs his global post pandemic hit "Comin' Out the Other Side" and his new pop/R&B romantic tragedy "How Could I Let You Go", both which are getting rave reviews.

As one of the world's most illustrious film sound designers he has written and orchestrated the music for over 100 blockbuster movies in every genre imaginable and for some of the biggest producers, screenwriters and directors (Ron Howard, Michael Mann, Alan Parker, Ivan Reitman, Rob Cohen, Jonathan Lynn). Included in an inconceivably long list is "Last of the Mohicans", "My Cousin Vinny", "Ghostbusters II", "27 Dresses", "The Mask", "Twins", "xx", "Kindergarten Cop", "Gettysburg", "While You Were Sleeping", "Dragonheart", and the catalog never ends. Randy does several medleys of the music from these films and also includes the theme from hit television series MacGyver. The only thing he doesn't include is his themes from the Olympics, ESPN and NASA.

The official website for Randy Edelman may be found at https://www.randyedelman.com

Chelsea Table & Stage is a unique venue and restaurant where every seat feels like the front row. Experience some of the best touring performers on the planet and an ever-changing culinary and entertainment line-up. The 120- seat venue features state of the art sound and lighting and intensity in theater bar. The menu features American fare, a curated wine list, and specialty cocktails. Experience the Fashion District's destination for the ultimate NYC night out.