Comic Rhonda Hansome Will Headline at Governors Comedy Club

The performance is on September 9.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

Veteran comedian / actor Rhonda “Passion” Hansome, (SiriusXM “John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything," "Showtime At The Apollo")  headlines  an all female lineup  on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Governors  Comedy Club - 90 Division Avenue - in Levittown (Nassau County), New York. Presented by Big Girl Panties Productions, the 7:30pm show will be hosted by Helaine Witt    and  include performers Donna Moran,   Claudia Bonavita, Karin Margaret, & Terry-Ann Zander.   

Admission is $20 plus a 2 item minimum per person.  A full dinner menu is available and doors will open at 5:30pm.  For tickets, travel directions and additional information, go to: Click Here or call 516 731-3358.

 

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Hansome has appeared on numerous TV shows including Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at the Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the comedy opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters.

Rhonda is also an award-winning off-Broadway director with over thirty-five production credits at venues located in the NYC metropolitan area.  Nominated for Best Director (Dust of Egypt) in the 2022 NY Theater Festival,     Rhonda created and performed her solo show “Lie Baby Lie” as part of the City Artists Corps at the Gene Frankel Theatre in October 2021. For additional information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to: rhondahansome.com or connect with her on Facebook: Rhonda Hansome Comedy , Twitter @RhondaHansome or Instagram @rhondafull.




