The event is on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Comic Nicky Sunshine Hosts Ladies Night Showcase @ Comedy in Harlem Next Week

 Comic / host Nicky Sunshine (The Nick Cannon Show) brings the monthly Ladies Night Showcase back to Comedy In Harlem on Saturday, January 27, 2024 with a lineup featuring:  Cherry Ann Trinidad, Leighann Lord,  Sofsdope, Eva Evans and Nancy Levine.

Comedy In Harlem is located at 508 E. 117th Street (east of Pleasant Ave.).

Showtime is 8:00pm and admission is $25.00 plus a $14.00 minimum per person. All sales final. Tickets are non-refundable. Ages 16 and up only Individual comedian appearances are subject to change without notice.

For reservations and further information, go to: comedyinharlem.com or call: 347-766-3001.

The event is sponsored by 108 Soul - the popular online R&B and classic hip-hop music platform featuring hits from yesterday, today and the future.

Comedy In Harlem - NYC's only Black owned comedy club - can be reached by taking the #6 subway to 116th Street in Manhattan and the M116 crosstown bus or the M15 bus on First Avenue. Parking is available at the adjacent East River Plaza shopping center. For more information, contact: info@comedyinharlem.com




