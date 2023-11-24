Comic Leighann Lord Will Perform at 'Funny Women of a Certain Age' Live Comedy Show at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown

Standup comedian / author / conference MC Leighann Lord will be among the performers featured at the “Funny Women Of A Certain Age” (FWOACA) live comedy showcase of “female comics who tell it like it is” – on Saturday December 2, 2023 @ Governors Comedy Club - 90 Division Avenue - in Levittown (Nassau County), New York.

Ms. Lord will be joined at the 7:00pm show by FWOACA creator Carole Montgomery (Nick @ Nite's Funniest Mom in America), Kerri Louise (Last Comic Standing) and Laura Patton (Smithtown Performing Arts Center).

Admission is $35.00 plus a 2-item minimum per person. A full dinner menu is available. Special pre-show meet and greet and dinner packages are available, doors will open @ 5:00p.m. For tickets, travel directions and additional information, go to: Click Here or call 516 731-3358.

Leighann is a seasoned, NYC-based standup comedian who has been seen on Comedy Central, HBO, The View, and in the Netflix Def Comedy Jam 25th Anniversary Special. She's performed for the troops in the Middle East, was named one of the 35 Most Hilarious Comedians of Diversity, was a national finalist in the American Black Film Festival-HBO Comedy Wings Competition, and received the American Humanist Association's Humanist Arts Award. In addition, she is currently host of the Center For Inquiry's online lecture series, Skeptical Inquirer Presents and the emcee of the prestigious Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop.

FWOACA creator Carole Montgomery produced the third edition of the show “Even More Funny Women of A Certain Age” for a major cable television network in 2021. A Brooklyn native, Carole who has a decades-long career as a writer, producer and performer including making over two dozen television appearances, long-term residencies in Las Vegas and entertaining US troops overseas calls FWOACA “a comedy show for the ages.” Part of an ongoing series ad upcoming national tour with a rotating cast of comedians, Carole adds the show comes “straight from the unfettered mouths and uninhibited minds of the funniest, most daring, most experienced people in comedy: the women that have seen it all.” For more information, go to: www.funnywomenofacertainage.com or contact: woacashow@gmail.com