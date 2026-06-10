Comedy Magician Grady Jacobs Will Make NYC Debut in ONE NIGHT ONLY at Littlefield

Nineteen year old Grady Jacobs will bring his magical sense of humor to NYC for ONE NIGHT ONLY. On Thursday July 9th, LITTLEFIELD (the beloved Brooklyn venue which recently hosted Mayor Mamdani) welcomes the rising comedy star who has opened for headliners like Adam Ray and Kyle Dunnigan. Jacobs has also been featured on national television with Penn & Teller, as well as The Howard Stern Show.

Hosted by veteran wonder-worker Patrick Terry, this aptly branded ONE NIGHT ONLY event will also showcase the mesmerizing talents of BLAISE SERRA, the reigning North American Champion of Sleight-of-Hand.

A frequent performer at the famed Magic Castle in Hollywood, SERRA is globally recognized as one of today's most creative conjuring artists. His unique skills have allowed him to tour Asia and the UK, while also designing illusions with industry leaders in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Equal parts Jaw-Dropping and Mind-blowing, don't miss this truly magical experience Live in Brooklyn on Thursday July 9th.

Since 2009, Littlefield has been among NYC's leading independent venues cultivating the best voices in comedy, improv, theater, and now magic.

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