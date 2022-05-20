Chris Jackson to Join James Monroe Iglehart & More for FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Philadelphia Performances

In addition to the previously announced Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart, Tony Nominee Chris Jackson will also be appearing in FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME during its engagement at the Kimmel Cultural Campus in Philadelphia. James will be in the show June 7-11; Chris will begin the show June 11-12.

Created before In the Heights and Hamilton and directed by Kail, Freestyle Love Supreme is a thrilling, improvised musical comedy show that features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas, and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company on tour includes Allentown, Pennsylvania native Morgan Reilly AKA "Hummingbird" and Philadelphia native Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two Touch" along with Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut;" Simone Acosta AKA "Sims"; Richard Baskin, Jr. AKA "Rich Midway;" Jay C. Ellis AKA "Jellis J;" Mark Martin AKA "Mandible"; Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé;" James Rushin AKA "Shifty Hills;" and Dizzy Senze AKA "Dizzy". Special spontaneous and unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the tour.

BIOS

James Monroe Iglehart (J-Soul) is so excited to be on stage with his FLS family! Broadway: Hamilton (Lafayette/Jefferson), Aladdin (Genie; Tony Award), Memphis (Bobby), ...Spelling Bee (Mitch); Chicago (Billy Flynn). TV: Netflix series "Maniac" (recurring), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (recurring), "Gotham," "Elementary," "Perfect Harmony," "Tangled: The Series," "DuckTales," "Elena of Avalor," "Vamperina," "HellavaBoss." Film: Three Christs, Disney's Disenchanted (2022). To my wife, Dawn, thank you for freestyling through life with me for the last 20 years.

Christopher Jackson (C-Jack/At Certain Performances). Founding member of FLS and a Tony Award-nominated actor as well as a Grammy and Emmy award-winning songwriter/composer best known for starring as George Washington in the award-winning musical Hamilton. He is currently starring in the hit CBS drama "Bull" and in "And Just Like That" on HBO Max. Additional Broadway credits include Holler If Ya Hear Me, Bronx Bombers, After Midnight, In the Heights, Memphis and The Lion King. His film and television credits include Hamilton on Disney+, In the Heights, "When They See Us," "Freestyle Love Supreme" on Pivot, Moana, "Central Park" on Apple TV+ and many more. He is developing future projects for film and TV, with his company, Honorific Prods. Twitter: @ChrisisSingin. Instagram: @cjack930