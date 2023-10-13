Choreographers & Cocktails Comes to The Joyce Theater This Month

The fall fundraising event is set for  Monday, October 30 at 6pm.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Continuing its decades-long commitment to cultivating appreciation of all varieties of dance, The Joyce Theater Foundation will once again welcome patrons and dance enthusiasts to its annual Choreographers & Cocktails fundraising event on Monday, October 30 at 6pm. Returning to Gibney: Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center, the evening offers arts supporters the opportunity to enjoy cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and a silent auction alongside celebrated dancers and choreographers while experiencing intimate open rehearsals.

Individual tickets, priced at $200, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org/C&C, or by calling Jesse Chin at 646-278-0443. Gibney: Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center is located in the 280 Broadway building, with entrance at 53A Chambers Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

 

For more than forty years, The Joyce Theater Foundation has celebrated and supported a broad spectrum of dance, bringing both time-honored pieces and world premiere works to its iconic Chelsea home, as well as throughout New York City and around the world. For its 2023 Choreographers & Cocktails event, The Joyce invites audience members and patrons into an intimate rehearsal space, providing the opportunity to meet one-on-one with both artists they admire and those who will soon take the stage at The Joyce for the first time. While enjoying drinks and light fare, patrons will be treated to open rehearsals from COMPLEXIONS Contemporary Ballet with Desmond Richardson; Brooklyn's celebrated GALLIM with founder and choreographer Andrea Miller; in-demand dancemaker and 2022 Harkness Promise Award recipient Kayla Farrish; the powerful trio Soles of Duende, comprised of Arielle Rosales, Brinda Guha, and Amanda Castro; and a sneak-peek at the upcoming Joyce debut of Kyle Marshall Choreography.

 

Throughout the evening, guests also have the opportunity to bid on incredible silent auction items, as well as enjoy hors d'oeuvres and cocktails. All proceeds from the evening will benefit The Joyce Theater and its continued efforts to encourage, sustain, and educate a diverse audience for dance and the allied arts of music, design, and theater. Choreographers & Cocktails is generously sponsored by First Republic Bank now a part of JPMorgan Chase.




