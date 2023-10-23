Updated: Chicago-Area School Cancels THE PROM Over Concerns Of 'Violence'

Update: Following the publication of this article, the district reached out to BroadwayWorld to inform us that following the implementation of a safety plan, they intend to allow the production to go on.

Students and alumni of an Algonquin, Illinois area High School are fighting to save a prom, but not the one you're thinking of. They've taken to social media to try and save a canceled production of The Prom, a Broadway musical that told the story of Emma - a student who makes waves in her small town for wanting to bring her girlfriend to their prom.

In social media posts and a petition circulating widely with 2200 signatures at the time of writing, the students and alumni allege the district has canceled the show because "the building is not ready to handle the amount of negative attention that would be put on the kids" for participating in the musical.

The petition notes "D300 Superintendent and the Director of EDI spoke to students on Friday, October 20th to explain their reasoning. HHS students showed up prepared and spoke intelligently and passionately about how this show allowed them to finally feel represented, sharing stories of how the community HAS supported them in the past and while there may be a loud minority that does not agree with the content of the show, it is important that the show goes on."

"Despite the student's objections, the representatives continue to reiterate that they were concerned about violence targeting the students in the show."

In an exclusive statement, the district superintendent shared:

I would like to provide an update regarding a recent decision to postpone the performance of the musical “The Prom” at Hampshire High School, initially scheduled for April 2024. “The Prom'' is a musical that showcases LGBTQ+ relationships, and Hampshire High School intends to perform the musical this spring.

On Friday, October 20, the district announced a decision to postpone performances of “The Prom” due to safety concerns for our students. However, due to feedback from our students and the school community in support of “The Prom,” the district is reconsidering the decision to postpone the musical, contingent upon developing and implementing a comprehensive safety plan to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

The initial decision to postpone the musical was unrelated to Hampshire High School students or their desire to demonstrate their school's progress toward supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Instead, the postponement reflected a concern held by our administrative team that the larger District 300 community may not be prepared to fully support this performance without risking potential harassment, bullying, and violence targeting our LGBTQ+ students, performers, staff, or community members.

Unfortunately, there has been a rise in harassment, bullying, threats, and violence directed toward the LGBTQ+ community, locally and nationally. In District 300, we have experienced community members seeking to “out” students involved in our Gay Straight Alliance (GSA). We have received numerous hate-filled emails regarding the district’s Day of Silence. Last month, the district received threats and inappropriate comments from community members related to our LGBTQ+ Learning Space meeting held at a District 300 school. Additionally, we have seen harassment targeting the LGBTQ+ populations in our communities.

Due to the seriousness of these circumstances and our concern for our students, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community, the district believes a comprehensive safety plan must be in place before the musical can proceed. Hampshire High School and District 300 have started developing such a safety plan.

District 300 believes in offering inclusive performances representing and supporting all District 300 students. We want to ensure that any performance can be carried out safely. From our perspective, a comprehensive safety plan is essential to ensuring future performances of “The Prom'' can occur within a culture that supports all of our students while providing safety for all students and staff.

This is not the first time a High School has faced backlash for canceling a production of The Prom. BroadwayWorld previously reported on similar events at Cedar Grove High School. Following public backlash, that production went on as originally planned.

A hearing where the public can comment is set for tomorrow (10/24) at 6:30 PM local time at the District's Central Office.

BroadwayWorld will continue to follow this story.