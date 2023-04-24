Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance Presents MYTHOLOGIES And THE WINTER'S TALE, June 14

The evening will feature a fully produced edition of Mythologies, Cherylyn Lavagnino's 2021 choreographic work inspired by the stories of Ancient Greece.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Cherylyn Lavagnino, Artistic Director of Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance (CLD), announced today the company's upcoming performance at The Jack Crystal Theater, 111 Second Avenue, on Wednesday, June 14 at 7:30pm.

The evening will feature a fully produced edition of Mythologies, Cherylyn Lavagnino's 2021 choreographic work inspired by the stories of Ancient Greece, and sequential episodes of her newest theater-dance work in process, The Winter's Tale, based on one of Shakespeare's last great plays. Tickets $25 per person, $15 per student with proof of ID. Ticket link: Click Here

Mythologies is historically fictional work inspired by the stories of Ancient Greece in and around the time of the Trojan War. Characters include sensual sirens, ferocious Amazonian warriors, and the Sacred Band of Thebes. The sirens serve as bards, introducing each of the mythical characterizations. The Band of Thebes embodies camaraderie and the deeply committed loyalty these warriors held for one another. The Amazonian warriors demonstrate how strength, grace, and femininity can co-exist in a single body using the percussive and ethereal qualities of the pointe shoe. Lavagnino intermingles her characters in a partnering section bringing the male and female warriors into combative, ardent, and tender coupling, congruent with the fluid sexual practices during this period.

Mythologies is set to a commissioned score composed by Scott Killian (keyboard), Jacob Lawson (violinist), and Carol Lipnik (vocalist). The beautiful and mysterious music, introduced with text by writer and dramaturge Brian Sostek, creates a sonic voyage for Lavagnino's choreography.

Based on one of William Shakespeare's last great plays, The Winter's Tale is a story of improbabilities, loyalty, love and forgiveness, themes which align with Cherylyn Lavagnino's long history of illuminating the various societal challenges faced by women. Her research into the main themes of The Winter's Tale surround sexual politics and gender norms; at times a comedy and others a tragedy, the plot resides in a patriarchal society in which the role of women is constantly thwarted and limited by male dominance. Lavagnino uses poignant gestures, inspired by sign language, in her dance vocabulary to make the choreography more human and universal. VIDEO

The Winter's Tale is CLD's third collaboration between choreographer Cherylyn Lavagnino and celebrated composer Martin Bresnick. Bresnick will compose the score in the coming year; during this creative development period, the company is using the music of Max Richter. A final, fully-produced edition of The Winter's Tale is due to premiere in Spring 2024, at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music in New York City.

"Warm and heartfelt... beautifully choreographed and executed. Already a compelling piece of choreography and dance theater." - Critical Dance on The Winter's Tale (2022)

CLD DANCERS: Alexis Branagan, Dervla Carey-Jones, Justin Faircloth, Erin Gallagher, Dorothea Garland, Gwen Gussman, Corinne Hart, Barrington Hinds, Michael Miles, Emma Pajewski, Philip Strom and Claire Westby.

CHERYLYN LAVAGNINO DANCE
MYTHOLOGIES and THE WINTER'S TALE
Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 7:30pm
111 Second Avenue, Fifth Floor, New York, NY 10003
$25 per person, $15 per student with proof of ID.
Tickets: Click Here






