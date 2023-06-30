Celebrate Native American Culture at Queens County Farm with Thunderbird American Indian Powwow in July

Queens County Farm Museum’s Thunderbird American Indian Powwow presented in partnership with the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers is back in its 44th year on Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30, 2023. Queens County Farm Museum is the longest running presenter of Native American arts and culture in New York City. This year, the Thunderbird American Indian Powwow will feature three days of intertribal dance competitions, a Native American Craft and Food Market, and two evening programs culminating in a bonfire at dusk welcoming the audience into the dance circle.

Over forty Indian Nations will be represented at this three-day program including Hopi, Winnebago, Cherokee, Kiowa, Lakota, Navajo, Santo Domingo, Taino, Matinecock, Shinnecock, San Blas Kuna, Rappahanock, Choctaw, Osage, and Delaware Nations. Dancers come from all over the United States and Canada to participate in this event. Welcoming Native American and non-Native people, the Thunderbird American Indian Powwow celebrates American Indian Culture through music, dance, authentic Native-made jewelry, crafts, textiles and food.

The program includes six (6) major dance categories for competing dancers. In addition, there are several other non-competitive dances such as Gourd Dance, Round Dance, Rabbit Dance, and demonstrations of Iroquois, Pueblo or Apache dances. The momentous Grand Entry is an opportunity for the public to experience the full regalia of the dancers. Each dance is explained to the public through interactive storytelling. At the end of the Friday and Saturday evening sessions, the audience is invited to join in around the bonfire and move to the beat alongside the Native dancers offering an incredible, authentic experience. The bonfire is lit each evening after sunset between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

In addition to dance demonstrations and competitions, the Thunderbird American Indian Powwow will host a one-of-a-kind food and craft market featuring Native American vendors. A signature dish not to be missed is the native fry bread, a traditional plate of deep-fried confection that is enjoyed by many Native communities in various forms. Sometimes it is eaten with a stew or just by itself with a handful of strawberries sprinkled on top. Additional fare includes smoked meats plus local fish and seafood from local tribes. The Native American Food and Craft Market features over 15 North and Central American vendors specializing in food, traditional handcraft, artisanal instruments and drums, wampum, modern and vintage jewelry, ceramics, stones and crystals, beadwork, and textiles such as woven garments and embroidery.

Native American powwows are significant cultural gatherings that hold deep meaning for indigenous communities. They serve as a vibrant celebration of Native American traditions, heritage, and values, while also providing an opportunity for intertribal connections and cultural exchange. Powwows have evolved over time and vary among different tribes, but they generally share common elements that highlight the richness of indigenous cultures. Powwows are social gatherings where friends and family can enjoy each other’s company, often after many months of separation – a tradition that goes back thousands of years. The modern powwow, developed after the institution of the Reservation System, is derived from the Plains Indians Dance gatherings and primarily features dance styles developed in the Plains.

The Thunderbird American Indian Powwow experience at Queens County Farm Museum connects the public to these Native traditions and cultures. Visitors can learn firsthand how the original inhabitants of this great land celebrate their continued legacy. The Thunderbird American Indian Powwow at Queens County Farm Museum is one of the ten largest Powwows in the United States.

“Most people think of Native American culture as a thing of the past,” said Louis Mofsie, Director of the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers. “This Powwow showcases a living, developing culture. This is a wonderfully educational and entertaining cultural event.”

“Now in its 44th year, the Thunderbird American Indian Powwow is one of the longest running events at Queens County Farm Museum,” said Jennifer Walden Weprin, Executive Director of Queens County Farm Museum. “We are honored to have shared this event with generations of visitors.”

Audience tickets to view the dance competitions are $12–$18. Three-day passes are available for $24–$36. Tickets can be purchased online at queensfarm.org. Admission to Queens County Farm Museum is free, and tickets are required to attend the Powwow and the Native American Craft and Food Market. Queens Farm is located at 73-50 Little Neck Parkway in Floral Park, New York.

Photo credit: Lorraine Heaney