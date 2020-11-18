Celebrate National Princess Day with These Broadway Princess Tunes!
November 18 marks National Princess Day, so what better to do than look back at past Broadway princess tunes?
Which Broadway princess is your favorite? Which princess song is your favorite?
"These Palace Walls" - Princess Jasmine from Aladdin
"True Love" - Princess Anna from Frozen
"Journey to the Past" - Anastasia from Anastasia
"Shadowland" - Nala from The Lion King
"I Know It's Today" - Fiona from Shrek
"In My Own Little Corner" - Cinderella from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella
"A Change in Me" - Belle from Beauty and the Beast
"Part of Your World" - Ariel from The Little Mermaid
"Happily Ever After" - Princess Winnifred from Once Upon a Mattress
"Beautiful" - Princess Pamela from Head Over Heels
