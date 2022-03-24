Carnegie Hall's Spring Family Day Invites Children and Adults to Explore Afrofuturism in Daylong Open House

On Sunday, April 10 at 12:00 p.m., Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute invites children ages 5-10 and their caregivers to explore Afrofuturism in a free daylong open house as part of Spring Family Day in the Hall's Resnick Education Wing.

In a fitting nod to the boundless imagination and ever-expansive aesthetic of Afrofuturism, children can enjoy an array of artistic and social experiences. Children can create and learn alongside other children and their families in this special event presented as part of Carnegie Hall's citywide Afrofuturism festival. Spring Family Day is especially meaningful as it marks the first time that Carnegie Hall has been able to welcome back children and families to the Hall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Admission is granted on a first-come, first-served basis, and families are welcome to drop by for a visit or stay throughout the day for a musical experience of their choice. Registration will be available beginning on Monday, March 28. At this time, we are currently unable to welcome attendees under the age of 5 who are not fully vaccinated to Spring Family Day.



Highlights of Spring Family Day:

Performances



Join us for energetic live performances with Shine and the Moonbeams. Your family will get to sing and dance along to soulful funk tunes that inspire joy, hope, and resilience.

MyHeroComics



Design your own comic book hero and superpowered instruments for harmony and justice in this comic book adventure led by Zawadi Noel of MyHeroComics.

Instrument Building



Build your own instruments from recycled materials with educational music ensemble Bash the Trash. Then, join in on a live performance and play along on your new creations!

Afrofuturism Dance Party



Critically acclaimed author, filmmaker, and dancer Ytasha L. Womack will lead a dance party championing Afrofuturism and the power of imagination.

Songwriting Imagination Station

Imagine what the future will look and sound like in this interactive group songwriting experience, led by artists Jeanette Berry, Jean Rohe, and James Shipp.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: Spring Family Day

WHEN: Sunday, April 10 at 12:00 PM

WHERE: Carnegie Hall's Resnick Education Wing, 154 W. 57th Street

COST: Free

Please note: To support a safe reopening for in-person events and in accordance with the advice of medical and public health experts, everyone-including children-entering Carnegie Hall will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). Boosters are also highly recommended based on eligibility determined by the CDC. Please note that we are currently unable to welcome any attendees who are not fully vaccinated, including those under the age of 5. In addition, everyone on Carnegie Hall's premises will be required to wear a properly fitting mask over the nose and mouth at all times.

