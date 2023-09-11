Carnegie Hall to Present The Sphinx Virtuosi, Part Of GENERATIONS U.S. Tour

On Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00pm in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall will present the Click Here, a groundbreaking self-conducted string orchestra of 18 exceptional Black and Latinx artists and the premier touring ensemble of the Click Here. The performance features works inspired by the poetry of Langston Hughes and Julia Alvarez, showcasing the beauty and tradition of excellence inherent in classical music created and performed by Black and Latinx composers for many generations. These include New York premieres by Quenton Blache, Andrea Casarrubios, and a Carnegie Hall co-commission for two double basses by Sphinx Virtuosi member Xavier Foley, performed with Kebra-Seyoun Charles; a fusion of Bachian and Brazilian-folk styles by Villa-Lobos with soprano Aundi Marie Moore, 2023 Sphinx Medal of Excellence recipient, in her Carnegie Hall debut; a movement from Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson's Sinfonietta No. 2; and three original songs by cellist and singer Abel Selaocoe, with solos performed by Selaocoe and percussionist John Hadfield.

The Sphinx Virtuosi will also tour Generations this fall to Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem, PA (September 29); Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, PA (September 30); Le Moyne College in Syracuse, NY (October 3); Forbes Center for the Performing Arts in Harrisonburg, VA (October 7); University of Iowa in Iowa City, IA (October 11); Brown County Civic Music Association in Green Bay, WI (October 14); Schubert Club in Saint Paul, MN (October 15); Philadelphia Chamber Music Society in Philadelphia (October 18); Washington Adventist University in Takoma Park, MD (October 21); and Shenandoah University in Shenandoah, VA (October 22).

Sphinx Virtuosi's Generations program opens with the premiere performances of Quenton Blache's Habari Gani, which owes its name to the Swahili greeting exchanged during the celebration of Kwanzaa. The composer described this orchestral showpiece as the "ideals of unity and fellowship where rhythm and dance lithely soar throughout." Featuring the number five in its meter and in its use of the pentatonic scale, Habari Gani springs forward like chatter of the latest news in a sub-Saharan community.

For the premiere of Andrea's Casarrubios' Herencia for String Orchestra, the composer envisioned the remarkable musicians of Sphinx Virtuosi taking the stage to play this piece, and how each individual has trailing behind them a unique history of unfathomable complexity. The composer encourages listeners to reflect on their roots and bring to mind a shared intention to illuminate the world with music.

The fourth movement of Coleridge Taylor Perkinson's Sinfonietta No. 2, "Generations" inspires the Sphinx Virtuosi's program title and incorporates clear jazz influences representing the composer's attempts to showcase his relationships to family members.

Next is Aria (Cantilena) from Villa Lobos's Bachianas brasileiras No. 5 with American soprano Aundi Marie Moore. Making her Carnegie Hall debut, Moore has quickly established herself as an exceptional talent with her recent appearance as Strawberry Woman in the Metropolitan Opera's new production of Porgy and Bess last season.

The premiere of Xavier Foley's Concertante for Two Double Basses and String Orchestra, "Galaxy" showcases the virtuosic star-quality of the instrument, featuring Foley and bassist Kebra-Seyoun Charles as soloists. The Concertante defies the stereotypes of traditional double bass repertoire, inviting audiences to explore the bass's full range of possibilities.

South African cellist and composer Abel Selaocoe is a guest soloist performing with Sphinx Virtuosi and contributes three songs to close the program: "Qhawe," "Lerato," and "Ka Bohaleng." Selaocoe moves seamlessly across a plethora of genres and styles, combining virtuosic performance with improvisation, singing, and body percussion, with a special interest in curating recital programs that highlight the links between Western and non-Western musical traditions.

Hailed as "topnotch" by The New York Times, the Click Here were introduced to a global stage via the July 2023 release of their debut album, Songs for Our Times, on Deutsche Grammophon. The release features works by outstanding composers and artistic visionaries of color Michael Abels, Aldemaro Romero, Valerie Coleman, Carlos Simon, Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery and Ricardo Herz, plus a new Beethoven arrangement by Rubén Rengel.

Founded by violinist, social entrepreneur and poet/journalist Aaron P. Dworkin in 1996 and now led by violinist and educator Click Here (its President and Artistic Director) Sphinx Organization is non-profit social justice enterprise dedicated to increasing representation of Black and Latinx artists in classical music, recognising artistic excellence and transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts. The Sphinx Virtuosi champion these aims and ideals and are passionate about undertaking widespread outreach and engagement work as they tour the United States and beyond.

Program Information



Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00pm

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall | New York City, NY

More Information

For Tickets: CarnegieCharge (212) 247-7800, carnegiehall.org, or at the Box Office on 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Program Includes:

Quenton Blache - Habari Gani* (New York Premiere)

Andrea Casarrubios - Herencia for String Orchestra* (New York Premiere)

Coleridge Taylor Perkinson - IV. Allegro Vivace from Sinfonietta No. 2, "Generations"

Villa-Lobos - Aria (Cantilena) from Bachianas brasileiras No. 5

Aundi Marie Moore, Soprano

Xavier Foley - Concertante for Two Double Basses and String Orchestra, "Galaxy"* (New York Premiere, Co-Commissioned by Sphinx Organization and Carnegie Hall)

Xavier Foley and Kebra-Seyoun Charles, bass

Abel Selaocoe - "Qhawe"

Abel Selaocoe - "Lerato"

Abel Selaocoe - "Ka Bohaleng"

Abel Selaocoe, cello; John Hadfield, percussion

*new work for Sphinx Virtuosi

Performers:

Sphinx Virtuosi

Aundi Marie Moore, Soprano

Xavier Foley, Bass

Kebra-Seyoun Charles, Bass

Abel Selaocoe, Cello

John Hadfield, Percussion

Additional Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:30pm

Zoellner Arts Center | Bethlehem, PA

Tickets

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:30pm

Messiah College | Mechanicsburg, PA

Tickets

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 7:30pm

Le Moyne College | Syracuse, NY

Tickets

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 8:00pm

Forbes Center for the Performing Arts | Harrisonburg, VA

Tickets

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30pm

University of Iowa | Iowa City, IA

Tickets

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:30pm

Brown County Civic Music Association | Green Bay, WI

Tickets

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 3:00pm

Schubert Club | Saint Paul, MN

Tickets

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30pm

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society | Philadelphia, PA

Tickets

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30pm

Washington Adventist University | Takoma Park, MD

Tickets

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 3:20pm

Shenandoah University | Shenandoah, VA

Tickets

About Sphinx Organization



The Sphinx Organization is the social justice organization dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts. Sphinx's four program areas - Education & Access, Artist Development, Performing Artists, and Arts Leadership - form a pipeline that develops and supports diversity and inclusion in classical music at every level: music education, artists performing on stage, the repertoire and programming being performed, the communities represented in audiences, and the artistic and administrative leadership within the field. Sphinx programs reach more than 100,000 students and artists, as well as live and broadcast audiences of more than two million annually, with an overall digital reach of 60 million. The organization has invested more than $11M in the careers of Black and Latinx artists through its work with 375 partners worldwide. Read more about Sphinx's programs at Click Here.

Photo Credit: Scott Jackson