Carlo Artemi Releases New Book, Emanuela Orlandi And Ettore Majorana

Emanuela Orlandi and Ettore Majorana: Two Italian Mysteries Resolved? is available for purchase on Amazon and other fine online retailers.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

Carlo Artemi has announced the release of his new book, Emanuela Orlandi and Ettore Majorana: Two Italian Mysteries Resolved?

Discover the captivating true stories of Emanuela Orlandi and Ettore Majorana in this compelling non-fiction masterpiece, "Emanuela Orlandi and Ettore Majorana: Two Italian Mysteries Resolved?" by Carlo Artemi.

Delve into the intriguing world of these two enigmatic cases that have piqued the curiosity of people worldwide. Unfolding like an intimate interview between the author and an imaginary journalist, this book presents a simple and conversational tone, making it accessible to readers from all walks of life.

Firstly, journey into the mysterious disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, a young girl residing within the Vatican. Unveiling the plethora of theories that have swirled around her fate for years, including recent investigations ordered by the Pope, the author provides a meticulously crafted account of this compelling mystery.

Additionally, explore the life of Ettore Majorana, a renowned physicist of the 20th century. As the author delves into the investigations surrounding Majorana's perplexing case, intriguing questions arise, implicating prominent figures. While no accusations of crimes are made, the implications are profound.

Drawing on established facts rather than imaginative conjecture, the author offers an expertly crafted reconstruction of the events surrounding Emanuela Orlandi's disappearance. Furthermore, the book sheds light on the conclusive findings of the Italian judiciary in the Majorana case, aligning with the author's own compelling conclusions.

Explore these fascinating puzzles, and join the author on a journey towards potential resolutions, while immersing yourself in the rich tapestry of Italian history and intrigue.

About the Author:
Carlo Artemi is an Italian born in Bagnoregio, a little town of Viterbo district, one hundred kilometers from Rome. He currently lives in Viterbo and a former worker of Italian school. He is also an amateur photographer having photographed professional models with some of his photos presented in catalogs of galleries and expositions. He is also a member of National Space Society too. A graduate in Physics, Carlo Artemi has a passion for research. He has researched several fields of Physics with topics between History and Physics. He has published several books and scientific articles, and has attended several conferences, while his name has been in Who's Who by Marquis press for two years.

You can find out more or contact Carlo Artemi

Emanuela Orlandi and Ettore Majorana: Two Italian Mysteries Resolved? is available for purchase on Amazon and other fine online retailers.



