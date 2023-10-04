Calpulli Mexican Dance Company Performs DIA DE LOS MUERTOS This Month

There will be 5 performances from October 28th to November 5th.
POPULAR
Calpulli Mexican Dance Company has announced its highly anticipated annual production, Click Here. This vibrant celebration of life and tradition will take place at the renowned Queens Theatre with only 5 performances from October 28th to November 5th.
Love conquers all - in the world of the living and the dead. Día de los Muertos celebrates our unending connection to our dearly departed. Don’t miss this timeless love story full of rich Mexican tradition told entirely through dance and live music.
Saturday, October 28th At @ 3pm & 7:30pm
Sunday, October 29th @ 2pm
Saturday, November 4th @ 3pm
Sunday, November 5th @ 3pm
Queens Theatre
Flushing Meadows-Corona Park
14 United Nations Ave. South, Corona NY 11368
INFORMATION & TICKETS (718) 760-0064
queenstheatre.org/event/dia-de-los-muertos
Día de Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead, is a rich Mexican cultural tradition that honors and remembers loved ones who have passed away. Calpulli's production brings together stunning dance performances, live music, elaborate costumes, and captivating storytelling to create a mesmerizing theatrical experience.
Highlighting this year's production is the talented Broadway veteran choreographer and dancer, Gabriela Garcia, in the iconic role of La Catrina. Known for Broadway’s Chicago, Garcia, with her grace, precision, and emotional depth, will embody the spirit of La Catrina as she leads audiences through a journey that explores the beauty and significance of this ancient tradition.
Under the new artistic direction of Grisel Pren Monje together with the musical direction of George Saenz and dramaturgy by Gabriela Garcia, this story, co-written by Calpulli co-founder, Alberto Lopez Hererra, will come to life!
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You