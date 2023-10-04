Calpulli Mexican Dance Company Performs DIA DE LOS MUERTOS This Month

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company has announced its highly anticipated annual production, Click Here. This vibrant celebration of life and tradition will take place at the renowned Queens Theatre with only 5 performances from October 28th to November 5th.

Love conquers all - in the world of the living and the dead. Día de los Muertos celebrates our unending connection to our dearly departed. Don’t miss this timeless love story full of rich Mexican tradition told entirely through dance and live music.

Saturday, October 28th At @ 3pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, October 29th @ 2pm

Saturday, November 4th @ 3pm

Sunday, November 5th @ 3pm

Queens Theatre

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

14 United Nations Ave. South, Corona NY 11368



INFORMATION & TICKETS (718) 760-0064

queenstheatre.org/event/dia-de-los-muertos





Día de Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead, is a rich Mexican cultural tradition that honors and remembers loved ones who have passed away. Calpulli's production brings together stunning dance performances, live music, elaborate costumes, and captivating storytelling to create a mesmerizing theatrical experience.

Highlighting this year's production is the talented Broadway veteran choreographer and dancer, Gabriela Garcia, in the iconic role of La Catrina. Known for Broadway’s Chicago, Garcia, with her grace, precision, and emotional depth, will embody the spirit of La Catrina as she leads audiences through a journey that explores the beauty and significance of this ancient tradition.

Under the new artistic direction of Grisel Pren Monje together with the musical direction of George Saenz and dramaturgy by Gabriela Garcia, this story, co-written by Calpulli co-founder, Alberto Lopez Hererra, will come to life!