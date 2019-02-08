COME FROM AWAY: WELCOME TO THE ROCK Companion Book Out This August; Includes Foreword by Justin Trudeau

COME FROM AWAY: WELCOME TO THE ROCK, a fully illustrated companion volume to the Tony Award-winning smash hit Broadway musical is available now for pre-order and officially goes on sale on Monday, August 13, 2019 wherever books are sold.

The book features a foreword by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Featuring the complete book and lyrics by Grammy & two-time Tony Award nominees and Outer Critics Circle Award & Drama Desk Award winners Irene Sankoff & David Hein, along with exclusive never-before-seen cut material, Come From Away: WELCOME TO THE ROCK gives an unprecedented look behind the curtain, and inside the remarkable true story.

With a complete narrative of the events in Gander during that week and beyond written by theater historian Laurence Maslon, the journey of the musical's development is traced from the backdrop of one of the darkest days in American history to the ten-year reunion of Gander residents and airline passengers, which sparked the show's creation.

COME FROM AWAY: WELCOME TO THE ROCK also includes rare, never-before-published photos of the events that inspired the musical, illustrations of the cast, up-close details of the costumes and set, new interviews from passengers, Gander residents, and the actors that lined up to audition to portray them and much more.

A beautiful collector's item, this book places readers far and wide in The Town of Gander and backstage at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre - and all the places along this show's incredible journey. Because we come from everywhere, we all Come From Away.

Laurence Maslon is an arts professor at NYU's Graduate Acting Program. He hosts the weekly radio program, "Broadway to Main Street" on the NPR-member station WPPB 88.3FM. His most recent book is Broadway to Main Street: How Show Tunes Enchanted America. He has written several PBS documentaries, The Sound of Music Companion, The South Pacific Companion, and edited the acclaimed Library of America's two-volume set of American musicals (1927-1969). He served on the nominating committee for the Tony Awards from 2007 to 2010 and has written about musical theater for the New York Times, the New Yorker, HuffPost, Slate, WSJ, and more.

Now in its second smash hit year on Broadway, Come From Away began performances on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where the show continues to play to standing-room-only audiences.

