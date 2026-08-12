CITY OF GOD to Screen at Bryant Park's Movie Nights

City of God will come to the big screen in Midtown Manhattan as part of Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park on Monday, August 17.

Set in Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilian crime drama follows two young men whose lives take dramatically different paths amid the city's growing gang culture. The film became one of the most acclaimed international releases of its era, receiving four Academy Award nominations for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing and Cinematography. It also won the BAFTA Award for Film Editing.

City of God at Bryant Park

The screening will begin at 8 p.m., with the Bryant Park lawn opening for picnicking at 5 p.m.

Hester Street Fair vendors will be on site from 4-8:30 p.m., while Stout NYC's outdoor bar will begin serving beer, wine and seasonal cocktails at 5 p.m.

Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park continue every Monday through September 14.

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