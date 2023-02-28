Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND Comes to the St. George Theater

The performance is on March 30th.

Feb. 28, 2023  

CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND Comes to the St. George Theater

Sharing their cherished heritage through Irish song and dance, the Celtic Angels are bringing their talent to the St. George Theater this Saint Patrick's Day Season. The group consists of five amazing singers with the most beautifully blended harmonies.

The performance includes over thirty Irish traditional and contemporary tunes masterfully intertwined including The Foggy Dew, Rocky Road to Dublin, The Fields of Athenry, Danny Boy and Whiskey in the Jar. The singers are backed by the musicians of the Trinity Ensemble and joined on stage by the Celtic Knights dancers. This gloriously evocative musical journey captivates audiences of all ages. It will be truly a magical night to celebrate the music of the Irish!

The show is directed by Dubliner Louise Barry with musical arrangements by Peter Sheridan of Co. Caven and dance by choreographer Sarah Costello from Belfast. The singers are Victoria Sexton, Louise Barry, Searlait Ni Caiside, Olivia Bradley and Michaela Groth.

The group is thrilled to be coming to New York and the legendary St. George Theater.

Centered in the historic St. George District of Staten Island, just steps from the iconic Staten Island Ferry, the St. George Theatre is the most magnificent theatre on Staten Island. Solomon Brill of the Isle Theatrical Company broke ground on a beautiful 2,800 seat venue, in August of 1928 and the doors opened on December 4th, 1929. The theater has been under a full renovation to restore it to its original splendor.

For tickets and a $15 discount go to : https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227464®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fstgeorgetheatre.com%2Fceltic-angels-ireland%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

And enter promo code: CLOVER


