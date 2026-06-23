Buddy Guy to be Honored with Star-Studded 90th Birthday Celebration at Radio City Music Hall

In celebration of legendary blues artist Buddy Guy, the Radio City Music Hall will host Buddy’s Got the Blues: A 90th Birthday Concert Celebration from Blackbird Presents and Live Nation this fall. Taking place on October 1, 2026, the one-night-only event will celebrate Buddy’s legacy with special performances, collaborations, and tributes.

The evening will feature an all-star lineup including Eric Clapton, John Mayer, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks, Jon Batiste, Aloe Blacc, Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr., Shemekia Copeland, Robert Cray, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, Billy F Gibbons, Ivan Neville, Robert Randolph, Bobby Rush, Isaiah Sharkey, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jimmie Vaughan, Ally Venable, Willie Weeks, Kim Wilson, and the man himself, Buddy Guy.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 26, at 10 AM ET here. More legendary artists and special guests to be announced. Steve Jordan will serve as the evening’s Music Director. Executive producers are Keith Wortman, Garry Buck, and Scooter Weintraub.

“Can't wait to celebrate 90 years of living, loving, and playing the Blues with all my friends," said Buddy Guy. "We’ll make it a night not just for me, but for the folks who taught us, the friends we’ve played with, and the ones coming up behind us.”

At nearly 90 years old, Buddy Guy stands as one of the most influential guitarists in American music. As a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and a pioneer of Chicago’s explosive West Side sound, Buddy Guy remains a guiding force for generations of rock and blues legends. The nine-time Grammy-winner has also earned a Lifetime Achievement Grammy, 38 Blues Music Awards, the Billboard Century Award, the Presidential National Medal of Arts, and the Kennedy Center Honor.

Guy’s visibility surged in the 2010s, highlighted by his 2012 Kennedy Center Honor and the release of his memoir When I Left Home. A run of acclaimed albums followed, including Born to Play Guitar; The Blues Is Alive and Well, which earned his eighth Grammy in 2019; and The Blues Don’t Lie, his 2022 Billboard #1 Blues album. In 2021, PBS American Masters released Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away and in 2025, he appeared in Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster Sinners.

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