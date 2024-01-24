Bryan-Keyth Wilson Launches New Play Readers Group and Cycle 1 Lineup

Bryan-Keyth Wilson, renowned playwright, and visionary, has announced the launch of the New Play Readers Group, a dynamic initiative dedicated to nurturing emerging playwrights and fostering groundbreaking new works. The inaugural Winter Cohort features an exceptional lineup of playwrights and their compelling plays, promising an enriching and thought-provoking experience for audiences.

The plays selected for Cycle 1 of the New Play Readers Group are as follows:

"Monsters in Our Blood" by Rhiannon Ling: A young girl's growing up. A mother uncertain what to make of her curious daughter. A pastor who thinks he's doing the right thing. Four forgotten goddesses. When the seven meet in an idyllic American town, a remembering occurs that will forever alter each of their lives. Presented in ten chronological vignettes, "Monsters..." explores what it means to be a woman in a world designed for men.

"Empire of Solitude" by Jonathan Marcantoni: An experimental drama based on the poetry of Julia de Burgos (1914-1953) chronicling her mental state in the last week of her life. Told through the eyes of the four personalities that Burgos embodies in her poetry--Feminine, Poetess, Revolutionary, and Wife--the play is an examination of the way misogyny, both societal and internalized, creates an isolated existence where it is impossible to be accepted by others while being true to yourself.

"Miss City Hall'' by Cris Eli Blak: A play focusing on the life and story of Mary Ellen Pleasant, a Black woman in Civil War-era California who amassed a fortune as a businesswoman and innovator while passing as a white woman and secretly aiding in abolitionist causes. Post-war, she is honest about her race, leading to her name and reputation being tarnished at the hands of those envious of her success and hateful of her heritage.

"Becoming" by Monica Starr: We become who we are through life experiences and struggles. In this one-person show, the experiences of nine people- their struggles and their truths are shared through monologues. While these people are familiar to us, their stories are unique. This piece examines how these individuals have worked to achieve a better life and understand their place in a community.

In addition to these thought-provoking plays, the Winter Cohort will conclude with a virtual reading of Bryan-Keyth Wilson's own new play, "ICON: An Evening with André Leon Talley" directed by Demone Seraphim and starring Kenzie James. This exclusive event promises an engaging exploration of the life and legacy of André Leon Talley, offering audiences a glimpse into the world of fashion and culture.

Bryan-Keyth Wilson's New Play Readers Group aims to provide a platform for emerging voices and foster a community of creativity, diversity, and collaboration. The Winter Cohort will inspire, challenge, and captivate audiences, showcasing contemporary theater's immense talent and innovation.

For more information about the New Play Readers Group and upcoming events, please visit our Instagram page @newplayreadersgroup or Shantez Tolbut.