Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr
Broadway's Most Buzzworthy Moments of 2018!
We're counting down the last days of 2018, and the year has been full of jaw dropping, hilarious, tear jerking, and incredible moments. From once in a lifetime curtain calls, to performances that had us sobbing, 2018 had some truly incredible moments that had the internet buzzing!
Here are our picks of the 9 biggest Broadway moments of 2018 (in no particular order)!
#1 Cher Sings At The Open Night Curtain Call of The Cher Show
Talk about an encore! Ladies and gentlemen: @Cher ? pic.twitter.com/K5DcDnVd0R- The Cher Show (@TheCherShow) December 4, 2018
Dude!! THIS just happened. ?? https://t.co/JmdMxRYeS2- Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) December 4, 2018
Me being struck dumb when Cher appeared onstage at the curtain call of last night's opening of thechershow on Broadway! And she sang!! https://t.co/ROcLFbNrCf- Alan Cumming (@Alancumming) December 4, 2018
The real Cher appeared at curtain call in last night's @TheCherShow Broadway opening. 72 and still the glam superstar!!! https://t.co/vG42MLXwUC...- Roma Torre (@RomaTorreNYC) December 4, 2018
@cher surprising the audience with a curtain call performance at premiere of @TheCherShow tonight! She is fabulous!! Highlights on @PIX11News at 10p pic.twitter.com/KWCisBL7ie- Shirley Chan (@ShirleyChanTV) December 4, 2018
#2 The Band's Visit Sweeps The Tony Awards With 10 Awards
ICYMI -THE BAND'S VISIT Leads Tony Awards with 10 Wins & CURSED CHILD Leads Plays with 6 Wins!https://t.co/JlVPVSxWCD- BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) June 11, 2018
IHOP changes its name to IHOB to celebrate The Band's Visit's Tony win- Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 11, 2018
The Band's Visit TUNA MELT FOR THE WIN! ?- Nick Adams (@TheNickAdams) June 11, 2018
#3 A Very Wicked Halloween's Performance of "For Good":
So much of us is what we learned from @idinamenzel and @kchenoweth. ? #Wicked15 #Wicked pic.twitter.com/S6demz5oFr- Wicked the Musical (@WICKED_Musical) October 30, 2018
For Good is one of those songs that always makes me teary #Wicked15 pic.twitter.com/SGTTDNpAio- Jo-Anne Rowney (@JoAnne_Rowney) October 30, 2018
Me watching For Good and getting my emotions all over the place #Wicked15 pic.twitter.com/3clEHj7cfA- Jam Pajarillo (@jamherself) October 30, 2018
Ok now I'm just balling my eyes out watching @KChenoweth and @idinamenzel sing For Good with Elphies and Glindas past. ?? #Wicked15- Alan Henry (@AlanHenry) October 30, 2018
#4 Timothy R. Hughes yanks Trump flag from audience member during curtain call
What does it say about our country and politics when a man at the show tonight felt the need to protest Disney's Frozen on Broadway with a pro Trump flag?? How frightening is it that our show's messages of love, acceptance, and diversity have become the opposition to supporting Trump? The curtain call is a thank you between actors and audience, a final connection to end a shared experience. I will not apologize for how I responded to the disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform. Not at our show! Not in front of my beautiful, diverse, talented cast at @frozenbroadway. I appreciate everyone's support. #resist #lovewins #lovetrumpshate
A post shared by Timothy Hughes (@timothyrhughes) on Sep 5, 2018 at 8:03pm PDT
Some asshole decided to hold up a Trump flag @FrozenBroadway ? pic.twitter.com/P6Uwl6Vh2G- Matt (@broadway_4me) September 6, 2018
So at tonight's NYC "Frozen" curtain call, an audience member up front rudely pulled out a huge 'Trump 2020' banner to wave.- Jenna Rose (@Azure129) September 6, 2018
The hot guy playing the troll king grabbed it and flung it backstage.
The audience clapped even harder for the cast.
I had a good night. ?
Someone brought a Trump 2020 banner to Frozen on Broadway and like...what a weird choice of show? That musical is geared towards children? What? Do you think little Timmy is going to be the swing vote????- rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 6, 2018
#5 NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar: LIVE
Missed @JCSTheMusical? Just want to relive the magic? Check out these top ten clips from last night's broadcast!https://t.co/cDWvs9FV8m- BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) April 2, 2018
Despite the living, breathing broadway chat room that sat behind me, Jesus Christ Superstar was very satisfying tonight.- Wesley Taylor (@WesTayTay) March 31, 2012
Rewatching JCS live with @quiarahudes- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 4, 2018
In my coolest moment in my LIFE, I couldn't approach @normlewis777 in this jacket. BRAVO @paulgtazewell! pic.twitter.com/yppyrVeUrV
Jesus would have bought out the air time so there weren't commercials . This is perfection. #jcslive- Ellyn Marsh (@ellynmarsh) April 2, 2018
Totally forgot that part of the bible where Judas betrays Jesus by telling Norm Lewis where John Legend is.#JesusChristSuperstarLive- David F.M. Vaughn (@DavidFMVaughn) April 2, 2018
#6 The Prom Makes History With First LGBT's Kiss At The Macy's Parade:
It was an epic moment in history for the #MacysParade!https://t.co/S1C01lxB3d- BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) November 24, 2018
The first #LGBTQ kiss in the Parade's history. We here at @ThePromMusical have never been so proud. #LoveIsLove- Josh Lamon (@JoshLamon) November 22, 2018
Finally caught up on the #MacysParade2018 performances! @ThePromMusical had me actually ugly crying on my couch, and I absolutely can not wait to see it and hug every single person involved.- Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) November 22, 2018
Also @ashleyparklady, you are a freaking STAR.
Cheering and sobbing watching @ThePromMusical on #MacyParade - cannot WAIT to see this show!- Michael Urie (@michaelurie) November 22, 2018
Hats off to @nbc and @Macys for highlighting 'The Prom,' and the 'first LGBTQ kiss' in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade history.#Thanksgiving is for all. Thank you for for the inclusion. It matters.- Todd Breasseale (@TBreassealeDHS) November 22, 2018
Now, cue the unhinged "but the children" loons.https://t.co/Z34jC8g2Yj via @ew
#7 Stoneman Douglas Students Perform "Seasons of Love" At The Tony Awards
????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????- ?Taran Killam ?? (@TaranKillam) June 12, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Students Perform At The 2018 Tony A... https://t.co/33wRZZa5Cj via @YouTube
Still shaking: These #Parkland students performing "Seasons of Love" from "Rent." Imagine surviving what they did and singing "How do you measure the life/Of a woman or a man?" https://t.co/APJiER3J1v #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/ylhHEwSb42- David Beard (@dabeard) June 11, 2018
Finding out Parkland students were performing at the #TonyAwards had me emotional enough and then they had to go and sing Seasons of Love?! pic.twitter.com/JSYyGZYAAn- Kelli Boyle (@kellixboyle) June 11, 2018
#8 Jarrod Spector Tweets At Kanye
Hey @kanyewest so cool that you're here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you'll see we're doing a show up here. It's opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.- Jarrod Spector (@jarrodspector) December 4, 2018
Hey Kanye! If you come see @OtherJoshCohen, you can stay on your phone the whole time, I don't mind. https://t.co/LxDnGmL2C4- The Other Josh Cohen (@otherjoshcohen) December 5, 2018
Jarrod Spector I AM IN LOVE WITH YOU FOR SO MANY REASONS BUT RIGHT NOW THIS IS NUMBER ONE AND TWO AND THREE AND FOUR- Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) December 4, 2018
on the bright side, I learned who Kanye West is- Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) December 4, 2018
#9 Drama Book Shop Announces Location Closing And Broadway Comes To The Rescue
Just in! @dramabookshop will leave its home on 40th Street!https://t.co/MgmBmmW8a2- BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) October 24, 2018
Drama Book Shop update: we're into it for a long-term solution, but in the meantime I had 15 minutes today and signed all this, so go by the store/go buy the store ?? https://t.co/3zeyU0uuJM- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 12, 2018
First, read this: https://t.co/KMJOXBd2F1- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 25, 2018
Second, don't know where the next home for @dramabookshop is yet, but FWIW, I stopped by this morning and signed everything with my name on it -the books, the scores. Go spend money there. To be continued. pic.twitter.com/x41MJoL20R