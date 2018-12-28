Broadway's Most Buzzworthy Moments of 2018!

We're counting down the last days of 2018, and the year has been full of jaw dropping, hilarious, tear jerking, and incredible moments. From once in a lifetime curtain calls, to performances that had us sobbing, 2018 had some truly incredible moments that had the internet buzzing!

Here are our picks of the 9 biggest Broadway moments of 2018 (in no particular order)!

#1 Cher Sings At The Open Night Curtain Call of The Cher Show

Talk about an encore! Ladies and gentlemen: @Cher ? pic.twitter.com/K5DcDnVd0R - The Cher Show (@TheCherShow) December 4, 2018

The real Cher appeared at curtain call in last night's @TheCherShow Broadway opening. 72 and still the glam superstar!!! https://t.co/vG42MLXwUC... - Roma Torre (@RomaTorreNYC) December 4, 2018

@cher surprising the audience with a curtain call performance at premiere of @TheCherShow tonight! She is fabulous!! Highlights on @PIX11News at 10p pic.twitter.com/KWCisBL7ie - Shirley Chan (@ShirleyChanTV) December 4, 2018

#2 The Band's Visit Sweeps The Tony Awards With 10 Awards

ICYMI -THE BAND'S VISIT Leads Tony Awards with 10 Wins & CURSED CHILD Leads Plays with 6 Wins!https://t.co/JlVPVSxWCD - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) June 11, 2018

IHOP changes its name to IHOB to celebrate The Band's Visit's Tony win - Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 11, 2018

The Band's Visit TUNA MELT FOR THE WIN! ? - Nick Adams (@TheNickAdams) June 11, 2018

#3 A Very Wicked Halloween's Performance of "For Good":

For Good is one of those songs that always makes me teary #Wicked15 pic.twitter.com/SGTTDNpAio - Jo-Anne Rowney (@JoAnne_Rowney) October 30, 2018

Me watching For Good and getting my emotions all over the place #Wicked15 pic.twitter.com/3clEHj7cfA - Jam Pajarillo (@jamherself) October 30, 2018

Ok now I'm just balling my eyes out watching @KChenoweth and @idinamenzel sing For Good with Elphies and Glindas past. ?? #Wicked15 - Alan Henry (@AlanHenry) October 30, 2018

#4 Timothy R. Hughes yanks Trump flag from audience member during curtain call

Some asshole decided to hold up a Trump flag @FrozenBroadway ? pic.twitter.com/P6Uwl6Vh2G - Matt (@broadway_4me) September 6, 2018

So at tonight's NYC "Frozen" curtain call, an audience member up front rudely pulled out a huge 'Trump 2020' banner to wave.

The hot guy playing the troll king grabbed it and flung it backstage.

The audience clapped even harder for the cast.

I had a good night. ? - Jenna Rose (@Azure129) September 6, 2018

Someone brought a Trump 2020 banner to Frozen on Broadway and like...what a weird choice of show? That musical is geared towards children? What? Do you think little Timmy is going to be the swing vote???? - rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 6, 2018

#5 NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar: LIVE

Missed @JCSTheMusical? Just want to relive the magic? Check out these top ten clips from last night's broadcast!https://t.co/cDWvs9FV8m - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) April 2, 2018

Jesus would have bought out the air time so there weren't commercials . This is perfection. #jcslive - Ellyn Marsh (@ellynmarsh) April 2, 2018

#6 The Prom Makes History With First LGBT's Kiss At The Macy's Parade:

It was an epic moment in history for the #MacysParade!https://t.co/S1C01lxB3d - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) November 24, 2018

Finally caught up on the #MacysParade2018 performances! @ThePromMusical had me actually ugly crying on my couch, and I absolutely can not wait to see it and hug every single person involved.



Also @ashleyparklady, you are a freaking STAR. - Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) November 22, 2018

Hats off to @nbc and @Macys for highlighting 'The Prom,' and the 'first LGBTQ kiss' in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade history.#Thanksgiving is for all. Thank you for for the inclusion. It matters.

Now, cue the unhinged "but the children" loons.https://t.co/Z34jC8g2Yj via @ew - Todd Breasseale (@TBreassealeDHS) November 22, 2018

#7 Stoneman Douglas Students Perform "Seasons of Love" At The Tony Awards

Finding out Parkland students were performing at the #TonyAwards had me emotional enough and then they had to go and sing Seasons of Love?! pic.twitter.com/JSYyGZYAAn - Kelli Boyle (@kellixboyle) June 11, 2018

#8 Jarrod Spector Tweets At Kanye

Hey @kanyewest so cool that you're here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you'll see we're doing a show up here. It's opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much. - Jarrod Spector (@jarrodspector) December 4, 2018

Hey Kanye! If you come see @OtherJoshCohen, you can stay on your phone the whole time, I don't mind. https://t.co/LxDnGmL2C4 - The Other Josh Cohen (@otherjoshcohen) December 5, 2018

Jarrod Spector I AM IN LOVE WITH YOU FOR SO MANY REASONS BUT RIGHT NOW THIS IS NUMBER ONE AND TWO AND THREE AND FOUR - Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) December 4, 2018

on the bright side, I learned who Kanye West is - Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) December 4, 2018

#9 Drama Book Shop Announces Location Closing And Broadway Comes To The Rescue

Just in! @dramabookshop will leave its home on 40th Street!https://t.co/MgmBmmW8a2 - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) October 24, 2018

Drama Book Shop update: we're into it for a long-term solution, but in the meantime I had 15 minutes today and signed all this, so go by the store/go buy the store ?? https://t.co/3zeyU0uuJM - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 12, 2018

First, read this: https://t.co/KMJOXBd2F1

Second, don't know where the next home for @dramabookshop is yet, but FWIW, I stopped by this morning and signed everything with my name on it -the books, the scores. Go spend money there. To be continued. pic.twitter.com/x41MJoL20R - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 25, 2018

