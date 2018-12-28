BWW Social

Broadway's Most Buzzworthy Moments of 2018!

We're counting down the last days of 2018, and the year has been full of jaw dropping, hilarious, tear jerking, and incredible moments. From once in a lifetime curtain calls, to performances that had us sobbing, 2018 had some truly incredible moments that had the internet buzzing!

Here are our picks of the 9 biggest Broadway moments of 2018 (in no particular order)!

#1 Cher Sings At The Open Night Curtain Call of The Cher Show

#2 The Band's Visit Sweeps The Tony Awards With 10 Awards

#3 A Very Wicked Halloween's Performance of "For Good":

#4 Timothy R. Hughes yanks Trump flag from audience member during curtain call

#5 NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar: LIVE

#6 The Prom Makes History With First LGBT's Kiss At The Macy's Parade:

#7 Stoneman Douglas Students Perform "Seasons of Love" At The Tony Awards

#8 Jarrod Spector Tweets At Kanye

#9 Drama Book Shop Announces Location Closing And Broadway Comes To The Rescue

