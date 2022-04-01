Broadway's Mask and Vaccination Policy Continues Through April

The Broadway League announced today that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will continue to uphold current mask and vaccine requirements through April 30, 2022. These protocols remain in place to ensure the well-being and safety of the audience, cast, and crew, who all make it possible for Broadway to remain open.

Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League said, "The Committee of theatre owners announced today that they are continuing with the current protocols in effect thru April 30. They are monitoring the science and have decided to wait until April 15, at which time they will affirm the protocols beyond April 30."

For more detailed information, visit: https://www.broadway.org/info/covid-19-updates/

