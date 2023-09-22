Broadway's Cassidy Stoner To Debut At The Green Room 42 With LOOKING OUT FOR YOU, October 16

Cassidy Stoner(Aladdin) is making her highly anticipated solo-show debut in Looking Out For You, a tribute to Brandi Carlile, at The Green Room 42 on October 16th. The emerging Broadway star will hit the stage with the beloved hits of the seven-time Grammy Award winner.

In Looking Out For You, Stoner humorously reveals how Carlile's music has become her personal "religion" and provided countless solutions to life's challenges. Between personal anecdotes, punchlines, and folk-rock yodels, she will playfully initiate the audience into the "Cult of Brandi Carlile"- setting the stage for a night of humor, music, and connection. The evening will also feature a charity raffle with prizes, where all proceeds will be directed to Carlile's nonprofit organization, The Looking Out Foundation.

Looking Out For You is written and produced by Cassidy Stoner with direction by Taylor Ford Patno and music direction by Drew Wutke. The show plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Ave - 4th Floor inside YOTEL) on Monday, Oct. 16th at 9:30 p.m. In-person and livestream tickets are available here.

ABOUT THE ARTIST: Cassidy Stoner is a NYC-based equity actor, singer, and dancer. Stoner is best known for being in the Tony Award winning production of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway and First National Tour. Other Regional favorites include North Carolina Theatre, Pioneer Theatre Company, Casa Mañana, and Connecticut Repertory Theatre. She is proudly represented by CGF Talent. For more about Cassidy, follow @cassidystoner on Instagram, or visit www.cassidystoner.com.

ABOUT THE VENUE: THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42

Photo Credit: KMDECO Creative/ Mark DiConzo